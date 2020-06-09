How to Watch George Floyd's Funeral Online and on TV – Up News Info

Two weeks after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police fueled global protests and calls for action against racial and social injustice, he will be buried Tuesday in Houston in a celebration of live and private service beginning from 11 am CT / 9 a. M. PT.

The celebration of life will take place at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, followed by a funeral at the Houston Memorial Gardens and Cemetery. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Reverend Al Sharpton, Floyd's attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, Representative Al Green, and Bishop James Dixon are Among the guests slated for Attend the memorial, which will also include a recorded message by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The day's events follow several memorials for Floyd that started last week in Minneapolis and included one in his home state of North Carolina. On Monday, the funeral home at the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Houston arranged a six-hour public visit that drew thousands.

All major news networks will provide coverage of the event, and you can also follow Tuesday's events through live streaming on Up News Info:

This is how news networks plan to cover the day:

A B C

ABC News will present a special report anchored by News from the world tonightDavid Muir Houston begins around noon ET / 9 AM PT. Muir will also present a special edition of World News Tonight and Byron Pitts a special edition of Nightline. ABC News Live, the live news channel and live events 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, will broadcast the special report live, and ABC News will provide digital coverage on the social pages ABCNews.com and ABC News. The "On Location" social newscast will preview the memorial service on Tuesday and a recap on Wednesday exclusively for Facebook Watch. ABC News Radio and affiliate news service ABC NewsOne will also provide full coverage.

BET

The Viacom network will broadcast the entire funeral service without commercials with "BET Remembers: George Floyd," anchored by Marc Lamont Hill of BET News, starting at noon ET / 9 AM PT. It will air on BET, BET Her, BET.com, BET's YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Coverage including video and editorial content will be updated on BET.com and @BET and @BETNews.

CBS

CBS Evening News " Norah O & # 39; Donnell will anchor a special report from CBS News Live from Houston starting noon ET / 9 AM PT joined by CBS this morning: Saturday co-host Michelle Miller and CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian. CBS News Chief Correspondent for Justice and Homeland Security Jeff Pegues will contribute reporting from Minneapolis. CBSN, the free 24/7 news broadcast service from CBS News and CBS News Radio will also provide coverage of the funeral service, as well as the membership service. CBS Newspath.

C-SPAN

The funeral service will be broadcast live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org beginning at noon ET.

Fox News

Fox News Channel will present continuous live coverage, with Overtime outnumbered Present Harris Faulkner with special coverage starting at noon ET / 9 AM PT. Casey Stegall and Alicia Acuña will be in Houston. FNC will offer a simultaneous broadcast of network coverage to all Fox affiliates across the country beginning at noon ET with correspondent Leland Vittert. Fox News Digital will broadcast the service live on FOXNews.com, while Fox News Audio will provide coverage on all platforms.

NBC / MSNBC

Lester Holt and Craig Melvin of NBC News will be in Houston for special coverage of the funeral. NBC News "Special Report: Remembering George Floyd" will air on NBC and NBC News Now beginning at noon ET and will include correspondents Morgan Chesky, Joe Fryer, Gabe Gutierrez and Steve Patterson. NBC News and MSNBC contributors Yamiche Alcindor, Paul Butler and Eugene Robinson will also join the coverage. Holt will present a special edition of NBC Nightly News I live from Houston. Melvin will present the special coverage of MSNBC starting at 11 a.m. ET. NBC News and MSNBC will publish a live blog on NBCNews.com.