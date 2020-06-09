How Kerry Washington plans to teach his children about black history

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Kerry Washington He wants to change the way his children see Black History.
During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Little fires everywhere Star shared that she is having open conversations at home about the state of the world.
"There are many posts about privilege that seem to discover that racism exists rather than knowing that it exists," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "So I think for many black families, we don't have the privilege of ignoring what's happening and pretending it's not happening."
As he continued, Washington explained that he hopes this call for social change will inspire a new way to educate children about Black History.
"But honestly, I've been thinking about a lot with my children, and with my friends' children, I've been thinking a lot about education and a lot about talking about race and introducing ideas about race," he said. it started. "And really thinking about the idea that for many kids, kids are introduced to running in Black History Month or the concept of change makers like Martin Luther King Jr. and rosa Parks"
"And I think it's really important that we start presenting the idea of race with a Black History that begins before teaching children what black people were told they couldn't do, right?" She continued. "So, there are Masai Warriors and the kingdoms of Ghana and Queen Nefertiti and the pyramids of Egypt. "
"But this idea of teaching children that Black History and black people were many things before segregation and Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement," concluded Washington. "So that we understand the beautiful complexity, elegance, and richness of Black History before we refuse to get in the back of the bus."
While discussing the protests that have formed after George Floyddeath Scandal Star shared that the activism displayed by people across the country has given him a new sense of hope for the future.
"It fills me with much hope and encouragement. And I feel that we as a nation, and as a world in some way, have just made our governments work in ways that don't reflect our values," he said. . "I like it, I think for a long time people thought that you could only be a passenger on this train called democracy. But that's not how it works. I like it, democracy works if we all show up and we all express our values either by voting or in protesting on the streets. This is what democracy looks like. So, it is as if we live up to what we are, we were supposed to be like this all the time. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."