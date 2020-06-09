How Kerry Washington plans to teach his children about black history

Kerry Washington He wants to change the way his children see Black History.

During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Little fires everywhere Star shared that she is having open conversations at home about the state of the world.

"There are many posts about privilege that seem to discover that racism exists rather than knowing that it exists," he told the host. Jimmy Kimmel. "So I think for many black families, we don't have the privilege of ignoring what's happening and pretending it's not happening."

As he continued, Washington explained that he hopes this call for social change will inspire a new way to educate children about Black History.

"But honestly, I've been thinking about a lot with my children, and with my friends' children, I've been thinking a lot about education and a lot about talking about race and introducing ideas about race," he said. it started. "And really thinking about the idea that for many kids, kids are introduced to running in Black History Month or the concept of change makers like Martin Luther King Jr. and rosa Parks"