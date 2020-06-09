How a BMW and a truck full of leather shoes helped me get to America

Reunited, my father and I went to Germany to look for others who survived, to look for Dora. We got on a train that reached the Soviet side of Berlin, where I dumped my military jacket and got civilian clothes. Then we headed to Frankfurt, where there was a D.P. camp, and finally another in Lampertheim, where we heard that Dora was there. But I had a longer-term plan: move to America. Where else to go

In the camp, trade was survival, even though it was not allowed by the authorities. Earning money meant you would have a chance to start again in the United States. In those days, there were no universal prices, so my intuition was my business. One day, I saw a man driving a convertible on the street in Lampertheim, a BMW coupe. Oh, this was a good car. I made a deal, paid him $ 1,000 for it. They told me that the people with cars paid the police to look the other way, so I did.

The owner of a German shoe factory who heard about the BMW approached me and offered me a truck full of leather shoes, perhaps a thousand pairs, for the car. On a Saturday afternoon, he parked his truck on a side street, and I had shoppers installed on site to carry the merchandise, but one of the camp police, a man named Ostrowiecki, found out about the trade and tried to stop it. I had to carry it to the ground while the manufacturer unloaded the shoes. Ostrowiecki told the police chief and he wanted to arrest me, but the chief was kind to me, so he said, "You know what? Give him some shoes and we'll forget about that. "The police weren't bad. Everyone just wanted to win something because they had their own plans to start again.

In our three years at Lampertheim, I had saved enough cash to start a new life, a good life. In 1949, Dora, our young son, my father, and I obtained papers and boarded a boat to the United States. Initially, we settled in Kansas City, Missouri, where we had relatives, and the first business I opened was a grocery store.

Later, we moved to Forest Hills, Queens, and there Ostrowiecki and I played cards together. Imagine my surprise when we became neighbors in another country.