House Democrats present police reform bill amid nationwide protests

House Democrats released the legislation Monday morning to offer a plan to reform police policies in what is expected to be a massive bill focused on holding law enforcement officers accountable for any wrongdoing. conduct and increase transparency. The bill comes amid protests nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd.

The bill, led by the Black Caucus of Congress, was announced at a press conference with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, and other Democrats in Congress Monday morning. . The bill is 136 pages long and includes reforms to facilitate prosecution of police officers for misconduct in civil court. The text of the bill, called the Police Justice Act 2020, was released to Up News Info News by a member of the Democratic House.

Before implementing their comprehensive police reform measure, Democrats quietly knelt in Emancipation Hall on the United States Capitol for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed by law enforcement. .

In an interview Monday with Nancy Cordes of Up News Info News, Congresswoman Karen Bass, president of the Black Caucus in Congress, said she believes the wave of support for police reforms shows that "this is a different time in our country."

"Sometimes it takes a long time for things to change, but when it comes to this topic, what is very different this time is that you have an absolute rainbow of people who are out and, in some cases, in some cities, when I look I have to look for the television camera to find African Americans, "he told Up News Info News. "There are people across the country who now understand this problem like never before. Before, when the surveys were conducted, people said, 'I've never had a problem with the police, so I don't understand what the problem is." . I think we have finally crossed the bridge where people can say: & # 39; It has not been my experience, but I understand that it is yours & # 39; "

Bass, a California Democrat, told reporters during a press conference earlier that day that the package has more than 200 cosponsors in the House and Senate.

"This moment of national anguish is transforming into a movement for national action as Americans across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice," Pelosi said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to present the bill to the Senate for debate and vote before July.

"The Americans who took to the streets this week have demanded a change," he said. "With this legislation, Democrats are heeding their calls."

House Democrats present radical police reform bill

The bill would amend the intent requirement in the federal criminal statute to prosecute police misconduct by changing the standard of prosecution from "willfulness,quot; to "recklessness." It would also reform qualified immunity, which means that people will be able to recover damages when law enforcement officers violate their constitutional rights.

The bill aims to implement structural reforms in the Department of Justice by granting subpoena power to the department's Civil Rights Division. The bill would also incentivize state attorneys general to conduct investigations into the patterns and practices of local police departments, and provide grants for states to create structures to investigate police-related deaths.

Legislation seeks to improve transparency by creating a National Police Misconduct Registry, and requires state and local law enforcement to release data on the use of force disaggregated by race, gender, disability, religion and age.

The bill also aims to address cultural biases at police stations through the mandate of racial training. It would also change the standard to assess whether the use of force was justified. Currently, officers only need to prove that the use of force was reasonable. The bill would change the standard so that officers need to demonstrate that the use of force is necessary. The bill would also require federal law enforcement officers to use body cameras and limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

It would ban no-touch orders on drug cases, which means that police officers would not be able to break into people's homes without calling first. Protesters have called for the practice to end after police officers in Louisville, Kentucky shot and killed Breonna Taylor in your bed after entering your home based on a do not touch order. The bill also prohibit police bottlenecks. Floyd died after a police officer restrained him with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes.

The bill includes a section that makes lynching a hate crime, after the Senate could not pass a bill against lynching last week. It is unclear whether this package would receive support in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Some protesters have called for disburse police departmentsBut the House bill does not include any funding specifically for police departments and would instead implement grants to community organizations with the goal of building partnerships that allow for greater accountability.

Bass told Up News Info News that he does not support stripping police departments of their funds and instead supports "the need to address problems in communities." The legislation, he said, makes an investment in surveillance, though not with new money.

"I think the movement around the removal of police funds, once again, understanding that it is pushing to address community issues and address root causes, I think it can be used as a distraction," Bass said. "But for me, that is not so significant because people who want to distract themselves from this movement are going to use anything, they are going to ask for law and order, they are going to say that there is a terrorist element involved." Therefore, I am not going to distract myself with your attempt to distract what I believe are legitimate concerns that community activists are raising. "

The California Democrat called the amount of support the measure has already received, with about 200 lawmakers on board, "a good start."

"I don't think police officers want to be in a situation where when they see another officer doing something wrong, he is corrupt, he abuses the public, I don't think police officers want to work in an environment where they can & # 39; they don't do anything, they can't say anything, they have to accept something, "Bass said. "And hopefully this will provide support in terms of changing police culture, so that police departments do not protect people who they know are problematic."

President Trump has accused the former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, to support calls to dismantle police departments, although the Biden campaign he said in a statement On Monday, the former vice president "does not believe that the police should be convicted." in a speech last weekBiden called for the bottlenecks to be removed and police training improved, and pledged to create a police oversight board in his first 100 days in office if elected in November.

Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.