Hong Kong protests, one year later

A year ago on Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of protesters in Hong Kong rallied for a march that became the start of the semi-autonomous Chinese city's biggest political crisis and the widest expression of public anger at Beijing in decades.
In the following months, protesters filled the city streets, broke into and destroyed the local legislature, organized sit-ins at the airport, and turned a university campus into a burning battlefield. Earlier this year, the protests subsided amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But Beijing's push to impose national security laws on the territory has led some protesters to return to the streets. It is a reminder that many thorny issues, including protesters' demands for greater official responsibility, remain unresolved. Here's a look at how we got here.
Crowding the streets
The organizers estimate that One million people marched on June 9, 2019 against a proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China. The demonstration was largely peaceful, although some protesters and police clashed after midnight. Three days later, police fired tear gas at protesters who had blocked a major highway outside the local legislature. The heavy-handed response sparked another June march that organizers say drew nearly two million people.
Crashing the legislature
On July 1, hundreds of thousands of people marched to denounce police brutality. and Beijing's growing influence on the city on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China. A group of protesters also made their way into the local legislature using metal bars and makeshift rams. That confrontation reflected a broader attempt by the protest movement to attack symbols of authority, including local police stations and the Chinese government's liaison office in the city.
Clash with the police
Street clashes between black-clad protesters and the police became routine. Increasingly, protesters coordinated their actions on the go using encrypted messages, an effort to evade police and new restrictions on public gatherings. Some started carrying improvised weapons, attacking opponents on the streets and destroying businesses seen as support for the police and the government. A catchphrase from the movie series "The Hunger Games,quot; – "If we burn, you burn with us,quot; – became a call to arms.
Being attacked by a mob
On July 21, after protesters tore apart the Beijing Liaison Office in Hong Kong, A mob attacked a group of protesters at a train station. Dozens were injured, including journalists and a pro-democracy legislator. The appearance of police inaction that night would fuel widespread anger towards the Hong Kong police force, and the suspicion that officers were unwilling to protect anti-government protesters.
Close the airport
By August, the elegant and efficient Hong Kong airport was the focus of protesters. First there were days of sit-ins of protesters who wanted to voice their complaints to some of the tens of thousands of travelers who move through the airport each day. Protesters then blocked some travelers, growled flights, and caused hundreds of cancellations. After protesters attacked two men from mainland China, the airport obtained a court order barring access to its terminals for anyone who expects employees and travelers to carry airline tickets.
Winning an election
The protest movement He won a surprising victory in late November, as pro-democracy candidates captured the majority of the seats in local elections for district councils, one of the lowest elected offices in the city. It was a vivid expression of the city's aspirations and anger at the Chinese government, and protests subsided for several weeks after that. On New Year's Day, protesters returned to the streets in full force in a protest that started peacefully but turned into violent clashes with the police.
Pause for a pandemic
Earlier this year, after the coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and spread worldwide, protests decreased as residents stayed home and social distancing rules were imposed. But protesters lobbied the government in other ways, especially through a union of hospital employees who went on strike to force the government to delay travel from mainland China to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Facing new scrutiny
The lunchtime protests reappeared this spring, albeit on a much smaller scale than protests by office workers and others who halted traffic in key business districts last year. Last month, protesters took to the streets to vent their anger at Beijing's plan to impose new national security laws and a bill before the local legislature that would ban disrespect for China's national anthem. Police, who took a more aggressive approach to curb protests after a new commissioner was installed last year, arrested at least 180 people.