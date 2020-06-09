Hong Kong protests, one year later

A year ago on Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of protesters in Hong Kong rallied for a march that became the start of the semi-autonomous Chinese city's biggest political crisis and the widest expression of public anger at Beijing in decades.

In the following months, protesters filled the city streets, broke into and destroyed the local legislature, organized sit-ins at the airport, and turned a university campus into a burning battlefield. Earlier this year, the protests subsided amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Beijing's push to impose national security laws on the territory has led some protesters to return to the streets. It is a reminder that many thorny issues, including protesters' demands for greater official responsibility, remain unresolved. Here's a look at how we got here.