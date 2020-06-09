Honda halts production at some plants after being hit by a cyber attack

Honda stopped manufacturing at some of its plants worldwide on Tuesday after being attacked by a cyber attack that is reportedly ransomware.

"Honda has experienced a cyber attack that has affected production operations at some plants in the United States," the automaker told Up News Info. "However, there is no current evidence of loss of personally identifiable information. We have resumed production at most plants and are currently working to return to production at our auto and engine plants in Ohio."

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday night that production was halted at auto factories in Ohio and Turkey, as well as motorcycle plants in India and South America. The company, according to Bloomberg, was working to fix the systems. The news outlet also said that Japanese operations were unaffected and that other Honda plants in the United States have already resumed manufacturing.

As Bleeping Computer previously reported, the outage came to light around the same time as a security researcher using the Twitter handle milkream. posted a link to VirusTotal. It showed that someone had recently submitted a sample of the Snake ransomware malware that verified the mds.honda.com subdomain.

While DNS records show that the address cannot be accessed on the Internet, the researchers assume that it is a network name that can only be accessed within Honda's internal network. Often, the researchers say, the ransomware is programmed to block data that belongs to a specific target. Speculation is that the reference to mds.honda.com was a mechanism to prevent accidental data encryption outside of Honda's corporate network. If correct, it would not be the first time that Honda has stopped production as a result of a ransomware infection. In 2017, the automaker closed a plant in Japan after it allegedly found evidence that the WannaCry ransomware worm infected parts of its network.

Ransomware attacks have become one of the major malware scourges on the Internet. In the first five months of this year, there have been 74 separate attacks, according to this summary by security firm BlackFrog. More than half of them hit organizations based in the United States. Manufacturing, government, education and professional services organizations were the most common victims.

Some ransomware operators have started a new tactic to increase pressure for victims to pay ransoms. In addition to threatening to block the legitimate owners of their data, operators auction unencrypted data on obscure websites. The information put up for sale includes cash flow analysis, dealer data, commercial insurance content, supplier information and scanned images of driver's licenses belonging to people in the company's distribution network.

Honda has said that it has no evidence that any personally identifiable data has been accessed in the attack, but it is unclear what type of access would be obvious immediately after a ransomware attack.