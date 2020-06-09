Honda halts production and closes offices after ransomware attack

Honda's global operations have been hit by a ransomware attack and the Japanese automaker is still working to get everything back online. The company said Tuesday that it had to temporarily shut down some production facilities, and its financial and customer services operations are closed.

"(T) here is no current evidence of loss of personally identifiable information," Honda said in a statement to The edge. "We have resumed production at most plants and are currently working to return to production at our auto and engine plants in Ohio."

The virus is believed to be what is known as the "Snake,quot; ransomware. This type of attack involves a hacker who encrypts a company's files to hold them hostage, and then offers to decrypt them for money. Honda referred to it as a "major computer ransomware attack,quot; on its internal alert system, according to a message seen by The edge. "IT teams worldwide and across the NA region are continually working to contain this attack and restore normal business operation as quickly as possible, yet many business processes that rely on information systems are affected." .

At the moment, Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are not available. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and understanding. – Honda car customer service (@HondaCustSvc) June 8, 2020

While Honda says some factories are opening their doors, owners can't make payments online or access the company's customer service website, according to to complaints on Twitter. And an employee of one of the largest financial services and customer service offices in North America tells the company The edge that temporary workers (who make up a significant part of this part of the company's workforce) do not receive a pay while the office is closed.

Even if the systems were supported, many employees of Honda's financial and customer service offices in the US USA They do not have the ability to work remotely. How The edge reported in May, this meant that many of those employees had to keep going to those offices during a pandemic, and some were concerned that the company was not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, in recent weeks, employees at these offices have said The edge that Honda finally instituted temperature controls, imposed social distancing, and in some places allowed more people to work remotely.