Homicides increase 250% in first week of June – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With more people venturing to reopen businesses and restaurants, Los Angeles crime has skyrocketed in the first week of June.

A LAPD tweet says that between May 31 and June 6, homicides increased 250% compared to the previous week. The number of victims who had been shot increased 56% in the same week.

The increase in violence has continued until this week. Los Angeles police say several people were shot, and one killed, between 5 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two of the incidents are believed to be gang related.

At 5:20 a.m., a man in his 40s was found in the 800 block of North Vermont Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

At 2:10 p.m., police say an altercation at the intersection of Daley Street and Manitou Avenue with three women ended with a person shot by a man between the ages of 25 and 30. The victim was able to reach a hospital and is in stable condition.

At 3:45 p.m., police say a person speaking to someone in a car in the Spaulding Avenue and Cologne Street area was shot by two men who arrived in a car. The victim was able to reach a hospital and is in stable condition, and the two suspects remain at large.

At 9:20 a.m., police say several people walking in the Telfair Avenue and Sheldon Street area were shot by a person driving in a black truck. The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Immediately after orders to stay home were issued across the state, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said crime had dropped 23% compared to the same period last year. Police did not say whether the increase in crime was related to the easing of restrictions on the coronavirus or the recent protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.