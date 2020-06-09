Hickenlooper, Romanoff clash in first television debate

Andrew Romanoff asked John Hickenlooper to leave the Democratic primaries of the US Senate. USA After a recent ruling that it violated state ethics law, while Hickenlooper noted that Romanoff, once a rising star in state politics, had not won an election in more than a decade.

Several conflicting moments unfolded in a televised debate Tuesday night that was the first between the two men vying to confront United States Republican Senator Cory Gardner in November. And Hickenlooper was frequently on the defensive, given his recent mistakes and the ethics ruling on Friday.

But he backed off, arguing that his familiarity with the people of Colorado and the more moderate positions put him in a solid position to challenge Gardner.

Hickenlooper expressed skepticism towards a recent push by participants in massive protests against police brutality to "strip the police,quot;, meaning that cities should transfer money from police departments to other community resources. Hickenlooper, who finished two terms as Colorado's governor early last year, previously served as mayor of Denver.

"Well I don't think we should be spending the police," Hickenlooper said during the spirited 30-minute debate on 9News, "but I think we need to reform the police." When I became mayor (in 2003), I made some efforts for police reform, but we didn't get far enough. … We also have to look beyond police reform and make sure we have equal opportunity in housing and education, equal opportunity in employment. "

Romanoff, a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, jailed Hickenlooper for his past surveillance approaches and expressed his support for underfinancing the police: “We need to change resources and demilitarize the police. We need to invest in community services. John fundamentally misunderstands this moment, just as he misunderstands what Black Lives Matter means. "

He was referring to Hickenlooper's recent comment that "Black Lives Matter means that every life matters,quot;, which some activists considered to downplay the meaning. "I stepped on my own words," Hickenlooper said Tuesday.

Both Hickenlooper and Romanoff said they would support a bill in the Senate to strip police officers of qualified immunity, as the Colorado legislature is debating. Both agreed that the recent death of George Floyd during his arrest by the Minneapolis police was murder.

Moderator Kyle Clark asked Hickenlooper about the death of Denver prison inmate Marvin Booker at the hands of deputies in 2010, his last year as mayor. A jury later found the deputies responsible, and the city paid the Booker family $ 6 million.

"It was egregious negligence and I think it falls into that category of murder," said Hickenlooper, but he did not agree that the district attorney's office must reopen the criminal investigation.

The candidates' different agendas draw clear distinctions on how they would address health care, climate change and other issues, with Romanoff, who has garnered broad support from the party's liberal base, taking markedly more progressive positions before the primaries of the 30 of June.

"This is not the time for shyness," Romanoff said. "We need a bold structural change to address each of the challenges that we discuss tonight."

Hickenlooper, who launched into the race last year after finishing a short-lived presidential campaign, has received strong support from the establishments.

But he had a difficult week last week.

On Friday, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission found that he was wrong in 2018, when he was governor, in allowing corporations to cover the cost of a private jet ride to Connecticut, a Maserati limousine ride at Bilderberg meetings in Italy. and several expensive dinners. The commission found that Hickenlooper committed two violations of Amendment 41, the state law that restricts gifts to public officials, out of the remaining six allegations by a group affiliated with the Republican Party in its ethics complaint.

Hickenlooper had been scorned by the commission after he initially refused to testify earlier in the week in a video conference, a setup triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, he said he took responsibility for a misunderstanding about Bilderberg's expenses and defended himself against the other violation.

"Look, John Hickenlooper just wrote the Republican ad against him twice," Romanoff said, also referring to "when he told everyone in the state that he would be a terrible senator,quot; while running for president. "I think you should consider retiring from this race."

Hickenlooper responded by mentioning that Romanoff has lost two previous high-profile races since leaving the State House in 2009.

"I think it's clear that I have a relationship with Colorado residents through thick and thin," said Hickenlooper. "I think they are going to recognize these smear attacks that would be used against any Democratic candidate, regardless of their background."

Tuesday's debate was co-sponsored by Colorado Politics and other television stations across the state. Another debate will air at 6 p.m. Wednesday on CBS4. Up News Info cosponsors a primary debate at 6 p.m. June 16 with Denver7, Colorado Public Radio News and the University of Denver.