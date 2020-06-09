Here's What You Should Know – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan restaurants and bars may reopen Monday with limited capacity.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted the order to stay at Michigan's home on June 1 and moved the state to phase 4 of its reopening plan.

Establishments can reopen for indoor and outdoor seating while following health and safety guidelines. This includes the tables are six feet from each other and fill the restaurant to no more than 50 percent capacity.

Valerie Herrok, manager of Kerby’s Coney Island in Southfield, says this is the day she and her staff have been waiting for since they were forced to close on March 16 due to the state’s closure order. She says they began preparing to reopen as soon as Governor Whitmer gave the green light last week.

"By restocking the shelves by cleaning, mopping, sanitizing, we had to check all the tables because they hadn't been used in months," Herrok said.

Those tables are now being used, but as customers return they will see some changes.

"So we try to make any other table, even inside the dining room," he said.

TThey are also using part of the parking lot for outdoor dining.

Restaurant staff and servers are required to wear a face cover, as well as all employees in the kitchen and other food preparation areas.

As a diner, you must wear a mask, but it can be removed while sitting in a restaurant or showing your face for identification purposes. There may be some restaurants that reject customers without covering their faces.

Not all restaurants will reopen, so it's best to call or check their website or social media to make sure it's open.

