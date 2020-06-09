Heather Graham stuns in a two-piece swimsuit – fans can't believe she's 50!

Heather Graham is going viral on Tuesday, after the actress posted a photo of herself with her friend and fellow actress Odessa Rae, where the two wore bikinis on the beach, on her Instagram account. Multiple media picked up the story and now people are going crazy for the fabulous figure of Healther. Born on January 29, 1970, Heather looks stunning and people let her know how much they admire her timeless beauty. On his official Instagram account where he posted the photo, people leave comments asking if he's in his twenties!

Heather Graham wore a white bikini from L * Space that is known for its sustainable fashion.

Heather and Odessa were awesome and they both protected their eyes from the sun with big sunglasses. Heather wore blonde hair in flowing waves and covered her head with an oversized hat. Odessa wore her brown locks and chose a leopard print bikini with ties at the sides.

Heather shared the following caption for the photo that saw the two posing on the beach with a picturesque view of the ocean in the background.

"Today feels like the first day of summer. Have a beach day with @princessodessa. 🌊🌞 "

You can check out the photo that Heather Graham shared on Instagram below.

California, like much of the country, has been quarantined with many established social distancing rules. With Hollywood still closed, Heather has been unable to finish working on the multiple projects she has in development. Heather got her big break by working with Corey Haim and Corey Feldman (who has a new movie) My truth: the rape of two Coreys) in the 1988 movie Driving license.

Here's another shot of the defiant Heather Graham posing on a beach in Sarasota, Florida.

What do you think of Heather Graham's recent photo? Do you agree with those who say that its beauty defies age? Can you believe Heather Graham is 50 years old?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0