Health officials urge protesters to get tested for COVID-19; Free trial sites open Tuesdays and Wednesdays – Up News Info

State health officials are urging protesters, or anyone who helped clean up after the Twin Cities riots, to get tested for COVID-19.

Free trials are offered in the metro area every Tuesday and Wednesday for the next three weeks, from noon to 6 p.m. No one needs to show symptoms to get tested, and insurance is not required.

Test locations in Minneapolis are Holy Trinity Church, Sabathani Community Center, and New Salem Baptist Church. In St. Paul, the Oxford Community Center will serve as a test site.

If you were in the MSP protests, the state is asking you to do a Covid test and they are doing it quite simply. Free, no symptoms required, within walking distance of where most of the protests were. Tuesday + Wednesday 12p-6p for the next three weeks: https: //t.co/iTsR3ejDRt #wcco – Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) June 9, 2020

The test is not recommended only for protesters. Anyone who helped clean up, or was in a large group for the past few weeks, is encouraged to get tested.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says people of color may especially want to be tested, since COVID-19 has had a disproportionate effect in certain communities.