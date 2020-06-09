"He is going to change the world,quot; – Up News Info

HOUSTON – George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as "Big Floyd,quot; – a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change – at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global trial of police brutality. and racial prejudice.

Hundreds of coronavirus mask mourners filled a Houston church just over two weeks after a white Minneapolis police officer nailed Floyd to the pavement and put a knee to his neck for what prosecutors said was 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The video of the encounter on the cell phone, which includes Floyd's pleas of "I can't breathe," fueled protests and dispersed violence in the United States and around the world, making Floyd, 46, a man who life was little known. public housing project where he was raised in the Houston Third District, a global symbol of injustice.

"Third Ward, Cuney Homes, that's where he was born," Floyd's brother Rodney told mourners at Fountain of Praise Church. “But everyone will remember him around the world. He is going to change the world. "

The funeral ended six days of mourning for Floyd in three cities.

After the service, Floyd's body was to be taken in a horse-drawn carriage to a cemetery in the suburbs of Pearland, where he would be left to rest with his mother.

"George Floyd was not expendable. That is why we are here, "Democrat Representative Al Green of Houston told the crowd." His crime was that he was born black. That was his only crime. George Floyd deserved the dignity and respect we accord to all people simply because they are children of a common God. "

Although the service was private, at least 50 people gathered outside to pay their respects. Some had message boards that included "Black Lives Matter,quot; and "Together for George Floyd."

"There is a real big change and everyone, especially blacks, should be a part of that now," said Kersey Biagase, who traveled more than three hours from Port Barre, Louisiana, with his girlfriend, Brandi Pickney. They wore T-shirts printed with Floyd's name and "I can't breathe."

Dozens of Floyd's family members, most dressed in white, were led to the sanctuary by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist.

Mourners also included rapper Trae tha Truth, Rep Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who all stood up to the crowd when they announced they will sign an executive order banning strangleholds. in the city.

"No child should have to ask questions that many black children have had to ask for generations: why?" Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, said in a video eulogy that he appeared on the service. “Now is the time for racial justice. That is the answer we should give our children when they ask why. "

Biden did not mention politics. But other speakers criticized President Donald Trump, who ignored demands to address racial prejudice and called on authorities to crack down on illegality.

"The president talks about bringing in the military, but he didn't say a word about the 8-minute, 46-second George Floyd police murder," Sharpton said. "He challenged China on human rights. But what about George Floyd's human right?

The Rev. William Lawson, a contemporary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said, "Obviously, the first thing we have to do is clean the White House."

Most of the benches were full, with relatively little space between people.

"Much for today's social estrangement," the Rev. Remus Wright told mourners, gently but firmly instructing attendees to put on facials.

With the funeral inside the church still ongoing, hundreds of people lined up on the route to the cemetery. Many said they had arrived hours earlier to secure a place.

"We are here for a purpose. That purpose is because first of all he is our brother. Second, we want to see a change," said Marcus Brooks, 47, who installed a tent along the route with other graduates of Jack Yates High School, Floyd's alma mater. "I don't want to see any black man, no man, but definitely not a black man sitting on the ground in the hands of the bad police."

The funeral was held a day after some 6,000 people attended a public memorial, also in Houston, waiting hours in the scorching sun to pay their respects to Floyd, whose body lay in an open, gold-colored coffin. Over the past six days, the memorials for Floyd have also been held in Minneapolis, where he has lived for the past few years, and in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

The services have attracted the families of other black victims whose names have become part of the debate on race and justice, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

In the past two weeks, amid the furor over Floyd's death, radical and previously unthinkable things have occurred: Confederate statues have collapsed, and many cities are debating the overhaul, decommissioning, or reduction of funding for US departments. police. Authorities in some places have banned the police from using stranglings or are rethinking policies on the use of force.

Floyd, a doorman who had lost his job due to the coronavirus outbreak, was arrested by police after being accused of passing a counterfeit $ 20 bill at a convenience store.

Four Minneapolis officers were arrested on his death: Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were accused of aiding and abetting. All four could spend up to 40 years in prison.

Some of the mostly peaceful protests that erupted after Floyd's death were marked by arson attacks, assaults, vandalism, and business raids, with more than 10,000 people arrested. But the protests in recent days have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

___

Associated Press writers Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, Florida, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, Marina Villeneuve in Albany, and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.