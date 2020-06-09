"He is going to change the world,quot; – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
HOUSTON – George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as "Big Floyd,quot; – a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change – at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global trial of police brutality. and racial prejudice.

Hundreds of coronavirus mask mourners filled a Houston church just over two weeks after a white Minneapolis police officer nailed Floyd to the pavement and put a knee to his neck for what prosecutors said was 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The video of the encounter on the cell phone, which includes Floyd's pleas of "I can't breathe," fueled protests and dispersed violence in the United States and around the world, making Floyd, 46, a man who life was little known. public housing project where he was raised in the Houston Third District, a global symbol of injustice.

"Third Ward, Cuney Homes, that's where he was born," Floyd's brother Rodney told mourners at Fountain of Praise Church. “But everyone will remember him around the world. He is going to change the world. "

The funeral ended six days of mourning for Floyd in three cities.

After the service, Floyd's body was to be taken in a horse-drawn carriage to a cemetery in the suburbs of Pearland, where he would be left to rest with his mother.

"George Floyd was not expendable. That is why we are here, "Democrat Representative Al Green of Houston told the crowd." His crime was that he was born black. That was his only crime. George Floyd deserved the dignity and respect we accord to all people simply because they are children of a common God. "

Although the service was private, at least 50 people gathered outside to pay their respects. Some had message boards that included "Black Lives Matter,quot; and "Together for George Floyd."

"There is a real big change and everyone, especially blacks, should be a part of that now," said Kersey Biagase, who traveled more than three hours from Port Barre, Louisiana, with his girlfriend, Brandi Pickney. They wore T-shirts printed with Floyd's name and "I can't breathe."

Dozens of Floyd's family members, most dressed in white, were led to the sanctuary by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist.

