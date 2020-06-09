He had tried facial recognition software with the police, now IBM says he's going out of business – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW YORK (/AP) – IBM says it is going out of the facial recognition business out of concern about how it can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

A letter to US lawmakers from new IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the technology giant "has ended its general-purpose facial recognition and analysis software products."

Krishna addressed Democrats who have been working on police law reform in Congress in response to the death of George Floyd and other African Americans in police interactions that have sparked a worldwide trial on racial injustice. The comprehensive package of reforms could include restrictions on the police use of facial recognition.

IBM had previously tested its facial recognition software with the New York Police Department, but it is unclear if it has existing contracts with other governments.

Police use of facial recognition has come under intense scrutiny after investigators found racial and gender disparities in systems created by companies like IBM, Microsoft and Amazon. That led IBM and Microsoft to improve their accuracy, but Krishna said that now is the time to debate whether national law enforcement agencies should use facial recognition technology.

Krishna's letter called for police reforms and said "IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other providers, for mass surveillance, racial profiling,quot; and human rights violations.

It comes as civil liberties advocates have raised broader concerns in recent weeks about using surveillance technology to monitor protesters or enforce established rules to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before the protests, US senators. USA This year they had been analyzing New York facial recognition startup Clearview AI for privacy concerns after investigative reports of its practice of collecting billions of photos from social media and other internet services to identify people.

