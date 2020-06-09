HBO Max Removes "Gone With the Wind" from Streaming Offer – Up News Info

Just a few days after launch, HBO Max has removed gone With the Wind of your transmission offer.

On Monday, Academy Award-winning writer and director John Ridley (12 years of slavery) requested the removal of the HBO Max film, saying "Not only" falls short "of the performance. It is a film that glorifies the southern antebellum. It is a film that, when it does not ignore the horrors of slavery, is he stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color. "

In fact, the 1939 film is not aging well in an era of protests and changing racial attitudes. The epic of the Civil War in the South represents slaves as happy with their luck and loyal to their owners to the end.

gone With the Wind He won 8 Oscars, including the first Oscar awarded to a black person. That statue went to Hattie McDaniel for her role as the ever-loyal Mammie. AFI ranked it as the fourth best movie ever made on its list of the 100 best movies of all time,