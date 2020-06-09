Hayden Panettiere presents a tattoo on the neck of Egyptian mythology after making the Instagram page public

WENN

Shortly after sharing a video of her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko speaking out against racism, the former & # 39; Nashville & # 39; actress invites fans to take a closer look at their new ink.

Hayden Panettiere He continues to treat fans with personal photos since he made his Instagram page public. On Sunday June 7, Juliette Barnes of "Nashville"He used his social media account to display an intricate tattoo design that covered the back of his neck.

Taking out a black-and-white capture of her new ink, the 30-year-old actress introduced the design as "The Eye of Ra," which turned out to be an ancient Egyptian symbol of protection. Along with the photo, she wrote "New ink" in the caption. He also credited the image to photographer Emily Buckingham, whose Instagram identifier is @bonesthenskin.

Many of Panettiere's fans adopted his new body art. One commented, "This is such a beautiful piece! I hope you, your family, and everyone who reads this are safe and well during this confinement! Another said, 'Very impressive and sexy,' and a third praised," I love it. Very unique. "

Panettiere returned to the photo-sharing site on Saturday, June 6. After posting a close-up photo, he greeted his fans: "Hello everyone! We are finally posting publicly. I hope everyone stays healthy and safe." Since then, he has uploaded about 10 different posts. Some of them showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Sunday, the actress known as Claire Bennet in "Heroes"brought to attention a video message against racism made by his ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. In his publication titled "I Am George Floyd," his 44-year-old ex began by saying, "I have been fortunate in sport to understand international competitions."

The former professional boxer continued: "The sport is multinational, and especially in combat sports, there is respect and appreciation for your opponent, no matter who they are or where they come from. I encourage everyone to educate ourselves, read, learn and enjoy diversity. " He added: "The old saying, you can't judge a book by its cover, it couldn't be more appropriate than now."

"We have many kinds of books on the bookshelf, some are good, some are better, and many are just beautiful," continued the father of one. "You wouldn't even know just by looking at it. However, once you learn more by giving it a try, once you open the book or open your mind, love can conquer anything."