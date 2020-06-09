Halsey praises her brother for finding her voice, protesting daily

Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Halsey She is a proud older sister.
Taking to Instagram, the singer of "Without Me,quot; paid tribute to her brother Frangipane Seviano and praised the way in which he has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and protesting every day," she shared, along with a photo of herself and Sevian from a protest. "Keep your family together right now if you are lucky enough to have them."
As he continued, Halsey reminded his followers of the importance of being an ally during these times. "If you are NOT BLACK and: you are married to a black person, the father of a black child or the son of a black parent, or any other family relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like it talk, listen and listen with love, "he explained. "Don't assume they are not upset because they have not expressed problems or trauma in the past."
"Many repressed feelings and memories can be discovered at this time," he added. "Receive it with grace, empathy, and promise to learn or change where necessary."
After the death of George FloydHalsey has been using his platform to call for racial justice. In addition to providing resources to get involved on his social media, he has also been walking in various Black Lives Matter protests to help raise awareness of the cause.
On June 1, she spoke about her experience participating in a protest in Santa Monica, California, where she was photographed giving medical aid to other protesters who had been injured.
"Don't minimize these rubber bullets because they told you they are not lethal," he wrote on Instagram. "I had to bandage up a man who looked like his whole face had exploded today. So before saying, from the comfort of your home, which we are exaggerating, consider the injuries that some have sustained."
The "Bad At Love,quot; singer also shared a list of essential items that protesters should take with them, noting that they should come equipped with "alcohol, disinfectant, excessive bleeding gauze, non-stick gauze and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold compresses, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."