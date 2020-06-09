Halsey praises her brother for finding her voice, protesting daily

Halsey She is a proud older sister.

Taking to Instagram, the singer of "Without Me,quot; paid tribute to her brother Frangipane Seviano and praised the way in which he has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and protesting every day," she shared, along with a photo of herself and Sevian from a protest. "Keep your family together right now if you are lucky enough to have them."

As he continued, Halsey reminded his followers of the importance of being an ally during these times. "If you are NOT BLACK and: you are married to a black person, the father of a black child or the son of a black parent, or any other family relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like it talk, listen and listen with love, "he explained. "Don't assume they are not upset because they have not expressed problems or trauma in the past."