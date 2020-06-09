Gunna and Lil Keed were unharmed after a shot was heard near the location of the music video recording.

Instagram

Both the Atlanta rapper and his associate have updated their social media accounts after a clip that captures the moment they and their team are running for coverage appeared online.

Gunna and Lil keed They are probably okay even though they've been through a scare. On Monday, June 8, rapper "Wunna" and his frequent collaborator were filming for a promotion of his latest collaboration in his hometown of Atlanta, when what appeared to be multiple shots were heard near the scene.

Since then, a short clip capturing the incident has been released on social media. In it, Gunna, 26, was seen showing off her moves along with music while filming in the middle of a quiet neighborhood. Suddenly, shots were heard in the background, and the assembled people, including the cameramen, quickly ran to take cover.

Among those who shared the clip was DJ Akademiks. Along with the video, he wrote: "The shots sound as #gunna and #lilkeed shoot a video. I hope everyone is safe." A short time later, he updated fans with a screenshot of Keed's latest Intagram post, with a note saying, "It looks like Gunna and Lil Keed are fine!"

However, many believed that the sound heard in the video was not that of the shots. "It was just fireworks, come on," said one. Several others sounded of similar thought. "They sound like firecrackers to me …" and "Deff sounded like fire crackers at the end hahaha unless someone shot the finger," were some of the written comments.

Since the shooting video went viral, Keed himself has tapped into his photo-sharing account to give fans a look at his music video featuring Gunna. "FOX 5 [green heart and snake emojis] ft @gunna soon," captioned a series of photos from the set. In a follow-up post he made hours later, he wrote: "Doomsday." In addition, he shared several clips through his Instagram stories.

Similar to Keed, Gunna did not comment on the shooting video. He instead posted several photos of himself in an almost completely black outfit apparently working on new music. Along with the photos, he wrote: "I had 99 problems that I just removed from the list." Added a hashtag of "#DontBelivetheCap" at the end.

This incident came just days after a teenager was injured on the set of the YFN Lucci music video in Atlanta. On June 3, Lucci was filming in an apartment complex when at least 21 bullets were fired in what appeared to be a shooting, injuring an unidentified 15-year-old boy.