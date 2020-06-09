Guilt Writer Neil Forsyth Releases Tannadice Images With Aim – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Forsyth, the writer of the BBC drama Guilt, has released a production label that will join Objective Fiction, the producer behind Netflix and the Channel 4 co-production. Feel good.

Forsyth founded Tannadice Pictures, which will house all her new projects and establish relationships with other writers to develop new scripted shows.

Your existing projects will not be affected, including a second season of Guiltstarring Catastrophe actor Mark Bonnar, and an adaptation of the autobiography of British drug baron Howard Marks, Nice sir, with the sky backed by The Lighthouse.

Objective Fiction and Tannadice Pictures are part of the Objective Media Group, which is ultimately owned by All3Media, the production group backed by Discovery and Liberty Global.

Forsyth and Objective Fiction previously worked together on the RTS Award nominated BBC drama Eric, Ernie and me, about iconic British comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Forsyth said: "I have always loved working with Objective, which has been a supportive creative partner for many years. This is a really exciting opportunity and I can't wait to get going."

Objective Fiction Creative Director Ben Farrell added: “Neil is a creative force. An excellent writer who absolutely understands the way the television industry operates, both domestically and internationally. "