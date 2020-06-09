Great white sharks avoid the surface until they are big enough to scare you

A new study of great white sharks reveals that young sharks spend much of their time as bottom feeders rather than hunting near the surface.

Shark attacks in humans are rare, but they do happen, so finding where the creatures hunt is vital to understanding why the attacks occur.

The researchers say the data they collected will aid future white shark management efforts.

When you hear the name "great white shark,quot;, you probably conjure up images of Shark nibbling on surfboards and wreaking havoc on coastal communities. While it's true that great white shark attacks do occur to humans, and can be incredibly devastating when they do, a new study suggests that for a large part of a great white shark's life, they would rather hang out near the ocean floor in place of the surface.

How LiveScience The researchers reportedly studied the stomach contents of dozens of young white sharks to get a better idea of ​​where they spend their time. Based on their findings, it appears that large juvenile whites are mostly bottom feeders.

The research, which was published in the magazine. Frontiers in Marine Sciences, examined the feeding habits of 40 great white sharks caught off the coast of Australia. In the stomachs of the animals, scientists found a mixture of prey.

The most common food source identified was fish that swim halfway between the ocean floor and the surface. This was not unexpected, but perhaps the most interesting finding is that over 17% of the prey animals that could be identified were bottom-dwelling fish. The researchers also found stingrays and fish living on the reefs, and more than 30% of the prey animals could not be identified or were too small in number to track.

Pelagic fish or fish swimming in the ocean, such as Australian salmon: 32.2%

Bottom-dwelling fish, such as stargazers, sole or flathead: 17.4%

Reef fish, such as eastern clotheslines: 5.0%

Batoid fish, such as rays: 14.9%

"Inside the sharks' stomachs we find remains of a variety of fish species that generally live on the seafloor or are buried in the sand," said Richard Grainger, lead author of the study. "This indicates that sharks should spend a good part of their time feeding just above the seabed."

"White sharks have a varied diet. In addition to salmon from eastern Australia, we found evidence of other bony fish such as eels, whiting, red mullet, and fish. We discovered that lightning was also an important dietary component, which included small bottom stripes and electrical rays. Eagle rays are also hunted, although this can be difficult for sharks given the speed with which rays can swim. ”

This is interesting for a number of reasons, including when it comes to interactions between humans and great white sharks, those that make it to the surface are much older than the juveniles in this study, or are swimming in areas where they don't usually hunt.

Image Source: Image Source / Shutterstock