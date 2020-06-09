Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell speak after Hartley Sawyer dismissal

Concluding his statement, Wallace wrote: "For those still unsure why so many Americans have taken to the streets to make their voices known, I ask you to consider this: whenever a life of blacks or browns is harassed, harmed or killed, as in the case of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others, our entire country is fracturing and moving further and further away from any moral authority that we often claim to have in the world. Murder is not democracy. Systemic and institutional white privilege is not equality. Repressing the free press with violence is not freedom. The only way for you to be free is for us all to be free. "

Days before, Sawyer issued an apology on his Instagram account. "I am not here to make excuses, regardless of my intention, my words matter and have profound consequences," his statement began. "And mine can and has caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, for the fans and fans, my castmates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe each of you an apology. Thank you. for holding me accountable. "

"My words, irrelevant to being humorous, were hurtful and unacceptable," Sawyer continued. "I am ashamed that I was able to make these really horrible attempts to get attention at the time. I deeply regret this. This was not an acceptable behavior. These were words that I threw out at the time without thinking or acknowledging the damage my words could cause do, and now I have done today. I am so sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. "

Noting that "this does not reflect what I think or what I am now," he explained, "years ago, thanks to friends and experiences that helped me open my eyes, I began my journey to become a more responsible adult, in terms of what I say, what I do and more. I have kept that trip largely private, and this is another way I have disappointed many. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I'm so sorry. "