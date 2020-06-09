Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell speak after Hartley Sawyer dismissal

On the heels of Hartley Sawyeris shooting from The flashco-stars Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell they have publicly joined the conversation.
On Monday, it was confirmed that Sawyer, who played the character Ralph Dibny on the CW series, was fired from the show and would not be returning for the seventh season after his past offensive tweets appeared online. "With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce ", Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and Executive Producer Eric Wallace he said in a joint statement to E! News.
In response to the news, Wallace also issued his own statement on Twitter, condemning Sawyer's tweets and expanding on how they contribute to the national problem of racism.
Gustin, who plays the show's main character, shared Wallace's statement on Instagram, writing in the title: "I don't have much to add because Eric's thoughts are expressed so eloquently and powerfully. I will say that I was shocked, saddened, and angered when I saw the tweets. Words matter. "
Amell, the actor behind the character Oliver Queen, Retweeted Gustin's postand added: "Grant is one of the most thoughtful guys I know. He listens … and has his heart up his sleeve. Proud to have worked with him … Also … I am aware that the showrunner wrote this. I'm supporting my friend. That's it. "
As for Wallace's statement, it started with: "This morning, many of you found out that Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for the seventh season of THE FLASH. As for his tweets on social media, it broke my heart and I they went crazy. " wrote "And they are indicative of the biggest problem in our country. Because today, our country still accepts and protects continuous harassment, unconscious or otherwise, terrorizing and brutalizing black and brown people, which too often is That is why our country stands up once again and shouts "ENOUGH!" and goes outside to achieve active change. "
In his public comments, Wallace also shared his commitment to continue including the voices of Black and Brown in the performance of the show.
"I am also committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here at THE FLASH. Yes, this is a family show. But it is for all families. That includes blacks and browns," he wrote. "To facilitate this, I will continue to seek out writers, directors, actors and producers from all genres of Black and Brown to help tell FLASH stories. Their stories are also part of the American narrative and should be heard. And the more when you hear us. and see us, the more you will begin to recognize a simple fact: we are also human beings.
Concluding his statement, Wallace wrote: "For those still unsure why so many Americans have taken to the streets to make their voices known, I ask you to consider this: whenever a life of blacks or browns is harassed, harmed or killed, as in the case of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others, our entire country is fracturing and moving further and further away from any moral authority that we often claim to have in the world. Murder is not democracy. Systemic and institutional white privilege is not equality. Repressing the free press with violence is not freedom. The only way for you to be free is for us all to be free. "
Days before, Sawyer issued an apology on his Instagram account. "I am not here to make excuses, regardless of my intention, my words matter and have profound consequences," his statement began. "And mine can and has caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, for the fans and fans, my castmates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe each of you an apology. Thank you. for holding me accountable. "
"My words, irrelevant to being humorous, were hurtful and unacceptable," Sawyer continued. "I am ashamed that I was able to make these really horrible attempts to get attention at the time. I deeply regret this. This was not an acceptable behavior. These were words that I threw out at the time without thinking or acknowledging the damage my words could cause do, and now I have done today. I am so sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. "
Noting that "this does not reflect what I think or what I am now," he explained, "years ago, thanks to friends and experiences that helped me open my eyes, I began my journey to become a more responsible adult, in terms of what I say, what I do and more. I have kept that trip largely private, and this is another way I have disappointed many. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I'm so sorry. "