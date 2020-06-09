Governor Whitmer asks the federal government for help – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the federal government for help with the Midland Dam crisis. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the federal government for help with the Midland Dam crisis.
Whitmer says she is sending a letter to President Donald Trump requesting an emergency declaration.
At a community volunteer event, Whitmer helped pack boxes full of food for local residents.
There is an estimated $ 175 million in property damage alone.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.