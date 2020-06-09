Governor Walz Asks Minnesotans to Maintain a Moment of Silence by George Floyd – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation Tuesday asking Minnesotans to keep a moment of silence to honor George Floyd as he begins his funeral in Texas.

"The world watched in horror as George Floyd's humanity was taken from him," says Walz's proclamation. "We will not wake up one day and cure the disease of systemic racism. We must do everything in our power to unite to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that all Minnesotans (black, indigenous, brown, or white) can be safe and prosper. ”

The governor is requesting that the moment of silence begin at 11 a.m., when Floyd's funeral is scheduled to begin, and that it last for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That's the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck during his fatal arrest on May 25.

Floyd's funeral is held in Houston, Texas, where he spent most of his life. The service will air on Up News Info-TV and air on CBSN Minnesota.

Floyd's death sparked protests and riots across the country, prompting government and business leaders to address police abuse and racial inequality.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings.