Governor Abbott Pays His Respects On Houston's Visit To George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas Governor Greg Abbott paid his respects Monday with hundreds of people mourning the death of George Floyd at a church in Houston where Floyd grew up.

The governor looked at Floyd's body in a gold-colored coffin at The Fountain of Praise Church on Monday for about 15 seconds, then lowered his head with his hands clasped for several more seconds.

Abbott told reporters outside the church that he will include Floyd's family in discussions about police reform and any related legislation.

“George Floyd is going to change the arch of the future of the United States. George Floyd is not dead in vain. His life will be a living legacy on how the United States and Texas respond to this tragedy, "said Abbott.

Abbott said he planned to meet privately with Floyd's family and present them with a Texas flag flying over the State Capitol in Floyd's honor.

"The message is one of sadness and heartbreak because of what happened to George Floyd. We all need to celebrate a remarkable life. At the same time, we condemn what happened to him and how it happened, and we must make sure we remain committed to the legacy of George Floyd's life by making sure we work collectively to make sure this never happens in Texas, "said Abbott.

The Governor was wearing a crimson and gold striped tie, which he said was in honor of Floyd, since those are the colors of Floyd's high school.

Floyd, black and handcuffed, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. His death has inspired international protests.

