GoFundMe was created for store owner Dr. Martens, 81, after looters stole inventory and caught fire

– A Fairfax District shoe store, popular with celebrities like Halle Berry and Sylvester Stallone, was destroyed by fire, believed to have been looted by looters.

Now the 81-year-old immigrant who owns the store is talking about why he won't turn the looters over to the police.

The destruction at Dr. Martens' store in Melrose was more than a business for owner Ned Harounian. Her son said it was his father's room.

"Friends would come in. He would make them tea, and he would sit here and they would play backgammon. When you came in here, you felt like you were going to someone's house, "said Harounian's son Ebbi.

Harounian, who fled Iran after the revolution, has been in Melrose for more than 30 years.

After being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harounian was cleaning up at his store before the riots in the Fairfax district began.

"He was here cleaning and storing things, cleaning the windows, dusting his shoes and he calls me and says," Ebbi, after two months, we are going to open tomorrow. "

That night, looters raided the store. The moment they entered was captured in a video posted on YouTube. The building then caught fire, which quickly destroyed the store.

"I ask why? Why shoot? This is someone's life," said Harounian.

The Harounian family does not have insurance and all of their inventory no longer exists.

“I'm probably thinking half a million dollars at a wholesale price. What we pay for it, "said Ebbi.

Harounian also had his late wife's belongings at the store, including her wedding ring.

Ebbi said her father kept his things in the store because he spent more time at work than at home.

When asked what he lost, Harounian said, “Everything. My life. Everything."

A wallet was found in the back door. The family believes it belonged to one of the looters.

"He is a 21-year-old boy. I don't want to take him to the police. I want him to stand next to my father for two weeks and see how difficult it is to earn $ 100."

There is now a GoFundMe page for the Harounian family. He has more than $ 80,000 in donations.

"What has helped lift his spirit is because people care."

Although he is 81 years old, this will not be Harounian's retirement. He hopes to lease a space across the street and get back to business as soon as possible.

His family said that without him, he will have no income.