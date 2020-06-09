God gave me a sign of optimism

Instagram

Bravo confirms that Stassi Schoeder and Kristen Doute, who were accused of racial discrimination, will not be returning for season nine, along with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

Faith stowers she is delighted with the result of her speech against Stassi Schoeder and Kristen Doute for their acts of racism. Shortly after it was confirmed that her two former co-stars were fired from "Vanderpump Rules"After eight seasons, the reality TV star shared his thoughts on the matter.

Revealing that she was in the middle of the sentence when she heard the news, the 31-year-old woman told PageSix: "I felt a sensation, I know it sounds corny, I felt a sensation of glory. I felt the presence of God and I'm seeing now [ that the news has been revealed] maybe that's what it was. " He added: "It gave me a sign of optimism to hope and show that all of this was worth it."

The "Ex on the beach"Alum also expressed satisfaction at the reaction to his sincere confession." I feel that the vindicated studios and production are capable of seeing blatant racism and making these positive changes and helping to advance the career, helping with the fight forward, "he explained in his statement.

"I was ready to put myself in the firing line because I don't know what will happen if I don't say anything, but I'm glad I did," Stowers continued. "Now I see that Bravo does the same, the same as MTV and & # 39;The challenge& # 39; – [by] letting go of co-stars who have also made racist remarks. Bravo is pitching women who have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of history. "

Noting that he is "seeing [that] people are finally listening to us," the television personality further expressed the hope that the changes will not happen just this time. She expected production companies and networks to be "ready to hire casting directors and producers of color to make sure these changes aren't one thing."

The dismissal of Schoeder and Doute was made public on Tuesday, June 9. In a statement to the press, Bravo announced: "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni it will not return to the Vanderpump Rules. "Both Boyens and Caprioni also took the fall due to their previous racist tweets that reappeared in January.

Schowers and Doute were accused by Stowers of racially denouncing him a week earlier. During a live Instagram conversation with "Floribama Shore" star Candace Rice, Stowers revealed that the two made a police report against her for a crime she did not commit. "It was fun because they thought it was me because I was a black woman with a fabric," he said. "So they just assumed it was me, and called the police."

Stowers' revelation prompted Schroeder and Doute to issue an apology. Schroeder said in his statement: "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the harm I caused," as Doute clarified in a separate statement, "I am ashamed, ashamed, and incredibly Sorry. I'll do better. I have to do better. "