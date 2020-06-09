Germany's far-right party wins trial against interior minister

BERLIN – Germany's highest court ruled in favor of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in its case against the country's acting interior minister on Tuesday, a symbolic victory for the populist party that has been losing support in recent months as The country's response to the coronavirus has quenched appetite for criticism of the government.
Alternative for Germany, known by its German initials AfD, is the country's largest opposition party and took legal action against Interior Minister Horst Seehofer during a 2018 interview in which he warned that the party endangered the state German.
In its decision, the court focused on the fact that the interview, conducted by the German news agency D.P.A., was also published on Mr Seehofer's ministerial website.
The court upheld Mr. Seehofer's right to comment, but disagreed with the use of government resources to promote political discourse.
"The admissibility of federal government public relations work ends where publicity or influence against individuals in political parties or competing individuals begins," outgoing court president Andreas Vosskuhle said Tuesday.
Seehofer became Interior Minister in March 2018, under Chancellor Angela Merkel's fourth coalition government. In the interview, carried out in September of that year, Seehofer criticized the verbal attack by AfD against the President of the German Parliament. "They oppose this state," he told D.P.A. Elsewhere in the interview, Seehofer characterized AfD's actions as destructive to the state.
The interview was published on the government website for several weeks. The AfD tried to obtain an emergency order at that time, but the court rejected the request.
Günter Krings, a representative of the interior ministry, pledged Tuesday to carefully review future reports published on the ministry's website. He added: "We are very pleased that the court has established with truly gratifying clarity that a federal interior minister, including Horst Seehofer, can also participate in the political battle of opinion."
The decision, released Tuesday morning, gives AfD a rare victory at a time when it has struggled to connect with voters during the coronavirus outbreak. The German government's response to the pandemic has been widely viewed as successful, reinforcing its popularity.
The image of the AfD has also been affected by the decision of the national intelligence service of classifying one branch of the party as an extremist group, which has led to prolonged internal strife between conservative and far-right factions of the party.
A recent poll showed the party only had 8% support, its lowest numbers as it garnered nearly 13% of the votes cast in the 2017 national elections.
"Established parties can play with morale, we have the law on our side!" Tino Chrupalla, the party's leader, wrote in a statement after the court ruling.
The trial is largely symbolic: it included no sanction for Mr. Seehofer, and the interview at the heart of the matter has not been on his website for more than a year.
The AfD has a history of trying to use the courts to legitimize its view that it is a victim of establishment policy, despite being the largest opposition party in the country's 709-seat parliament, the Bundestag.
Last month, a Berlin court rejected the party's demand to force the national intelligence service not to mention two of the party's extremist branches, including the party's youth wing, in its annual report.
But the AfD won a similar case against a former government official. The official, Johanna Wanka, explicitly criticized an AfD demonstration in a press release in 2015, when she was minister of education. The court ruled in 2018 that Ms. Wanka was wrong to use her position in government for politics.