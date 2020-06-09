Germany's far-right party wins trial against interior minister

BERLIN – Germany's highest court ruled in favor of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in its case against the country's acting interior minister on Tuesday, a symbolic victory for the populist party that has been losing support in recent months as The country's response to the coronavirus has quenched appetite for criticism of the government.

Alternative for Germany, known by its German initials AfD, is the country's largest opposition party and took legal action against Interior Minister Horst Seehofer during a 2018 interview in which he warned that the party endangered the state German.

In its decision, the court focused on the fact that the interview, conducted by the German news agency D.P.A., was also published on Mr Seehofer's ministerial website.

The court upheld Mr. Seehofer's right to comment, but disagreed with the use of government resources to promote political discourse.