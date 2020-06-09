George Floyd's family lawyer appeals to the UN to intervene in the case – Up News Info

Ben Crump, the lawyer for George Floyd's family, appealed to the United Nations to intervene in the case, asking that the four officers involved in his death be charged with first-degree murder.

In a letter sent last week to the Expert Working Group on People of African Descent, Crump outlined the details of Floyd's death and other recent incidents of police brutality in the United States, arguing that they represent a human rights problem for African Americans. .

The letter urges the task force to call on US leaders, both locally and federally, to support the first-degree murder charges against the four officers involved in Floyd's death.

George Floyd's legal and family team has issued an urgent appeal to the UN to intervene in the case of #GeorgeFloydDeath s death, inc. encourage the United States government to file federal criminal charges against the officers involved and make recommendations for systemic police reform pic.twitter.com/fDKb7Ct0Ti – Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 8, 2020

The family is also urging the UN to request 10 other changes to the criminal justice system, including the termination of qualified immunity for US police officers, ordering that all images of the police killings with the body camera be published. immediately after an incident, and the establishment of an independent commission to review, investigate and prosecute incidents in which people die in police custody.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after being arrested for trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a store on the southern corner of Minneapolis. The cell phone video showed now-former officer Derek Chauvin with his knee around Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Handcuffed with his hands behind his back, Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin and the other officers that he was unable to breathe. He was pronounced dead moments later.

Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and involuntary manslaughter. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday. The other three former officers involved in Floyd's death are accused of aiding and abetting the manslaughter.