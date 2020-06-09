George Floyd, whose death activated a movement, to be buried

George Floyd & # 39; s The body arrived at a Houston church Tuesday for a private funeral, followed by a funeral, culminating in six days of mourning for the black man whose death inspired a global trial of police brutality and racial injustice.

Floyd, 46, was to be buried with his mother in the Pearland suburb. He cried for his mother when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck on May 25.

Casket bearers bring the coffin to the Fountain of Praise church in Houston for George Floyd's funeral on June 9, 2020. (AP)

The chest is polished before George Floyd's funeral on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. (AP)

Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, her daughter with George Floyd, as they attend Mr. Floyd's funeral at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP)

About 6,000 people attended a public memorial Monday in Houston, where Floyd grew up. Under the scorching Texas sun, mourners wearing T-shirts with their photo or "I can't breathe," the words he spoke while pinned to the pavement by what prosecutors say were 8 minutes, 46 seconds, waited hours to pay . their respects Floyd's body lay in an open, gold-colored coffin.

"The police detained me. I understand the situation. I can only imagine it," said Daniel Osarobo, 39, a Houston resident and Nigerian immigrant who works as an engineer in the oil and gas industry.

"What if it was me? What if it was my brother? What if it was my sister? What if it was my son?"

Floyd's death sparked international protests and widespread violence, and drew attention to the treatment of African-Americans in the United States by the police and the criminal justice system.

In the past two weeks, radical and previously unthinkable things have happened: Confederate statues have been torn down, and many cities are debating overhauling, dismantling, or reducing funding for police departments. Authorities in some places have banned the police from using stranglings or are rethinking policies on the use of force.

George Floyd (9News)

The stick bearers stand in front of the coffin before George Floyd's funeral on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. (AP)

Floyd's death has also reshaped the presidential race.

To be reelected, President Donald Trump He must recover from one of the lowest points of his presidency, with recent polls showing that 8 out of 10 Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and even spiraling out of control.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, met with Floyd's family on Monday, according to a photo posted to Twitter by civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton. Biden planned to provide a video message for Floyd's funeral.

In the past six days, memorials were held for Floyd in Minneapolis, where he had lived for the past few years, and in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

The memorials have attracted the families of other black victims whose names have become part of the race debate, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, and Trayvon Martin.

"It just hurts," said Philonise Floyd, Floyd's brother, sobbing as he marked some of their names in front of the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. "We will get justice. We will get it. We will not let this door close."

Across the United States, Floyd's death triggered days of mostly peaceful protests along with arson outbreaks, assaults, and violent raids on companies, with more than 10,000 people arrested. But the protests in recent days have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Four Minneapolis officers were arrested in the death of Floyd, who was captured on cell phone video by passersby. Derek Chauvin , 44, was charged with second degree murder. J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were accused of aiding and abetting. All four could spend up to 40 years in prison.

From left to right: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao. (AAP)

Members of the University of South Texas Police Department pause during a funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (AP)