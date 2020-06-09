George Floyd: Twitter will make Juneteenth a company party

Image copyright

The head of Twitter and Square has said that both firms will honor Juneteenth as a company holiday in the United States.

Jack Dorsey also said Twitter was working to identify which days it made the most sense to recognize the end of slavery in other countries.

Juneteenth is observed by many African Americans on June 19 of each year to mark the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

It occurs when companies respond to Black Lives Matter protests worldwide.

The roots of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee Day, go back to 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to spread the news that the American Civil War had ended and slavery.

More than two years earlier, President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation to abolish slavery, but the practice continued in parts of the country after the end of the war.

The day is traditionally celebrated with local events that often include readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, traditional songs, and reading works by leading African American writers.

Dorsey made the announcement in a series of tweets, saying it would be a "day of celebration, education and connection."

Last week, Mr. Dorsey tweeted that he was making a donation of $ 3 million (£ 2.4 million) to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp to "advance the liberation and well-being,quot; of the minority communities.

Kaepernick is best known for kneeling during the United States national anthem when he was a player for the San Francisco 49ers to protest against the police killings of African Americans.

His protests were widely criticized by conservative figures, including the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The announcement comes as other large American companies have voiced their support for Black Lives Matter's protests of racial justice after the death in police custody of African-American man George Floyd.

Also last week, tobacco giant Altria said it would celebrate June 15 as a corporate holiday to give employees time for "personal reflection and healing,quot; and said it would donate $ 5 million to organizations that address racial inequality.

Some tech companies, including Google owner Alphabet, Uber, and Intel, have also pledged millions of dollars in donations to organizations working on racial justice.

Several large Silicon Valley companies have faced criticism in recent years for a lack of racial and ethnic diversity in both their staff and leadership.

Meanwhile, Japan's SoftBank launched a $ 100 million fund to invest in companies run by "people of color."