George Floyd rested at a private funeral 2 weeks after his death

George Floyd has been buried
On Tuesday, a private funeral for George was held at the Fountain of Praise Church in his hometown of Houston, Texas. He was later buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens.
At the funeral, George's daughter, Gianna Floyd, was escorted to church with her mother, Roxie Washington, during the "Comfort Prayer,quot;. Shepherd Kim Burell The service began with a presentation of "God Will Care Care of You,quot; with the Houston Ensemble. Before the start of the service, music echoed throughout the large church as people passed Floyd's open coffin to mourn the 46-year-old woman, who was killed by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Floyd Mayweather, Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cal McNair, J.J. Watt, Rev. Arthur Rucker, Like Booker, Dr. Mary White, Dray tate, Ange Hillz, Ivy McGregor, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Kathy Taylor They all attended the funeral on Tuesday. Former vice president Joe Biden She also spoke to George's family through a video message, while Ne Yo performed later in the service.
During his eulogy, the Rev. Al Sharpton called for changes that can prevent the deaths of more citizens.
"We are not fighting some disconnected incidents. We are fighting a systemic institutional problem that has been allowed to permeate since we were brought to these shores. We are fighting evil in high places," he told the crowded audience. "You are trying to figure out how to stop the protests instead of figuring out how to stop the brutality."
Sharpton also implored the National Football League to rehire Colin Kaepernick now that they have expressed their support for their black players and the Black Lives Matter movement. The civil rights leader demanded: "He repairs the damage he did to the career he retired, because when Colin knelt, he took it to the families in this building. And we don't want an apology. We want it repaired." "
After the ceremony, Floyd's coffin was removed from the church and finally placed in a horse-drawn carriage, reported KPRC, an NBC affiliate. The glass-covered carriage pushed the coffin for a mile, with hundreds gathering along the procession route, until it reached its final resting place at the cemetery in Pearland, a suburb of Houston.
George's burial plans were announced on June 2, as well as plans for commemorations in the three cities in which he resided throughout his life: Houston, Raeford, and Minneapolis.
George's burial comes a day after seeing his body at the Fountain of Praise Church. Three days earlier, George's life was celebrated during a public memorial service in North Carolina, where he was born. The bereaved and the peaceful protesters gathered outside the Cape Fear Conference B building to pay their respects.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was videotaped kneeling on George's neck, has been fired and arrested. He is now being charged with second-degree murder after facing charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
J.A. Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou ThaoThe three officers who witnessed the incident without intervening were also fired and arrested. Now each faces two felony charges: Aid and Abetting Second Degree Murder and Aid and Abetting Second Degree Murder.
In recent weeks, George's death has sparked protests across the country calling for racial justice.
On June 1, he was honored with a prayer vigil at the place of his death. His brother Terrence floyd He led the ceremony, addressing the crowd with an emotional speech in honor of his brother, urging them to continue protesting peacefully.
"My family is a peaceful family," he said. "My family fears God. Yes, we are upset. But we are not going to take it; we are not going to be repetitive. In every case of police brutality, the same thing has happened: everyone protests, and,quot; everyone destroys things and does not move. Do you know why they don't move? They are not his things. They are our things. Therefore, they want us to destroy our things. We are not going to move. So let's do it. "This another way. Let's do this another way."
Speaking of his brother's legacy, Terrence continued: "My brother moved here from Houston and I used to talk to him on the phone. He loved it here. He started driving trucks. He was good. So I very much doubt, no, I know, he I don't want them doing this. " Then he added, "On behalf of the Floyd family, thank you. Thank you for love. Thank you for the flowers. Thank you for the beautiful monuments. Thank you."
