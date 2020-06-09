George Floyd rested at a private funeral 2 weeks after his death

George Floyd has been buried

On Tuesday, a private funeral for George was held at the Fountain of Praise Church in his hometown of Houston, Texas. He was later buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens.

At the funeral, George's daughter, Gianna Floyd, was escorted to church with her mother, Roxie Washington, during the "Comfort Prayer,quot;. Shepherd Kim Burell The service began with a presentation of "God Will Care Care of You,quot; with the Houston Ensemble. Before the start of the service, music echoed throughout the large church as people passed Floyd's open coffin to mourn the 46-year-old woman, who was killed by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Floyd Mayweather, Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, Rev. Al Sharpton, Cal McNair, J.J. Watt, Rev. Arthur Rucker, Like Booker, Dr. Mary White, Dray tate, Ange Hillz, Ivy McGregor, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Kathy Taylor They all attended the funeral on Tuesday. Former vice president Joe Biden She also spoke to George's family through a video message, while Ne Yo performed later in the service.

During his eulogy, the Rev. Al Sharpton called for changes that can prevent the deaths of more citizens.