George Floyd and Derek Chauvin's former coworker speaks, says the 2 men "hit heads,quot; (update)

A former coworker of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin is now speaking confirming previous reports that the men knew each other for working at the same Minneapolis nightclub.

Coworker David Pinney not only confirms that they knew each other, but that the two men "shook their heads,quot; when they worked together. Pinney told CBS News about her story of friction.

"They hit heads," Pinney said. "It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the sponsors, which was a problem."

This new Pinney revelation gives weight to the Floyd family's claim that the circumstances surrounding George's death were in part personal. His attorney has asked that Chauvin be charged with first-degree murder, "because we believe he knew who George Floyd was."

"Do you have any doubts that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd?" CBS News asked Pinney, and he replied, "No. I knew him.

Pinney isn't the only one talking about Chauvin's past indiscretions.

Maya Santamaría, the club's owner, described how Chauvin treated black clients when she spoke to CBS News for the upcoming "Justice for All,quot; special.

Santamaría said he had been paying Chauvin, when he was off duty, to sit on his patrol outside the club, El Nuevo Rodeo, for 17 years. She said Floyd worked as a security guard within the club frequently in the past year.

In particular, Chauvin and George worked on Tuesday nights, when the club had a popular weekly dance competition.

"Do you think Derek had a problem with blacks?" CBS News asked Santamaría.

"I think I was scared and intimidated," he said.

"For the blacks?" CBS News clarified.

"Yes," confirmed Santamaría.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the case. We will keep you informed of any updates.

