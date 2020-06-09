Gaumont TV Exec Joins Canadian Firm Vortex Words + Pictures – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Gaumont International executive Ben Bishop has joined Canadian firm Vortex Words + Pictures as president of International Distribution, based in Sydney, Australia.

Bishop, who started June 1, joins Gaumont, where he served as International Vice President of TV Sales for Asia Pacific and sold shows including Narcos, El Chapo, Crime art, Presidentand Calimero.

Before Gaumont, he worked for 13 years at Entertainment One, later as Sales Director for Australia, New Zealand and Asia, selling The Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels, Girl on the train, Divergent and Highlight.

The executive will be tasked with increasing the international footprint of Vortex, which has been on a buying spree. The company, led by veteran Canadian producer Bill Marks, acquired a majority stake in A71 Entertainment and V71 Entertainment in 2019 and this year bought the assets of D Films. In January of this year, the company announced Justin Rebelo as its new CEO. The firm has four post-production films.

"We are delighted that Ben is joining Vortex Words + Pictures as our new President of International Distribution," said Marks, CEO of Vortex Words + Pictures. "Ben embodies the spirit of the great team we are building, continues our momentum in 2020 and immediately elevates our international presence."