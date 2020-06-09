Galaxy Fold 2 won't have the new feature you really wanted:

With the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 release date, more reports have emerged detailing some of the specs for the new foldable.

A Korean report says the Fold 2 will feature the same UTG display technology as the Galaxy Z Flip, suggesting the phone will be more durable than its predecessor.

A separate report backs up the claims, adding that the UTG screen isn't thick enough to hold a stylus. Therefore, Samsung has abandoned the rumored S Pen support of the Fold 2.

Samsung plans to unveil a couple of new flagships in early August. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 will be the stars of the upcoming Unpacked press conference, online only, as expected. The new Note will be based on the design of the Galaxy S20, but will include a built-in stylus.

However, the Galaxy Fold 2 is the more exciting of the two, at least on paper. Samsung's second-generation Fold is supposed to offer a notch-less design, high-end specs, and a more affordable price than its predecessor. The phone was also said to be shipped with its own S Pen, which was one of the most interesting Fold 2 rumors we've heard. However, a new Korean report says the Galaxy Fold 2 won't come with a pencil after all.

The first Fold was plagued by durability issues that forced Samsung to postpone the phone's launch last year and even tweak the design. Still, the Fold came with a warning telling users to handle it with care. The plastic screen was scratch-prone, and debris could still enter the phone through the hinge.

The rumor that the Galaxy Fold 2 would come with a pen holder was exciting because it implied that the display would be more durable, probably made of glass rather than Fold plastic. The foldable folding Galaxy Z Flip has a glass screen, specifically "Ultra Thin Glass,quot; (UTG).

A report earlier this week said the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a UTG panel. Again, that's great news for a flip phone. UTG is far from being as durable as regular glass, but it's definitely a step in the right direction, as Z Flip reviews have shown. The same report noted that Samsung partnered with Corning for future folding screen devices, though Corning's flexible glass technology will not be ready for use this year.

However, a second report from China delivered the bad news. The Galaxy Fold 2 will not have a built-in stylus because the screen is too fragile for the S Pen. The elec Explains that the Z Flip's UTG screen measures just 30 micrometers (0.03mm), while the Galaxy Note 10's screen is between 0.4 and 1.2mm thick.

The report notes that Samsung attempted to bring the S Pen to the Fold 2 by increasing the thickness of the thin glass sheet for the areas that cover the two halves of the screen. The display component that actually doubles would be thinner than the rest. A polyimide plastic film was also considered. Finally, Samsung decided to discard the pencil.

In other words, the Galaxy Fold 2 should look and feel even better than the first-generation foldable. But the screen will still be prone to accidental damage, as the UTG glass is fragile.

Phones for Samsung's virtual unpacked event: August 5 event

(corroborating @UniverseIce) Note 20

Double 2

ZFlip 5G The devices will launch on August 20. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

Elsewhere, well-known leaker Jon Prosser said Samsung will also reveal the Z Flip 5G during its Unpacked event on August 5, with the phones set to launch to the public on August 20.

