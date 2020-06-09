Funeral services begin in Houston for George Floyd – Up News Info

Thousands of people across the country are paying their respects to a Minneapolis man whose death sparked protests across the country. George Floyd will be buried Tuesday after a funeral in Houston, the city where he grew up.

Although it's a hot and suffocating day in Houston, Up News Info's Jeff Wagner says the heat barely prevents people from paying their respects. This funeral marks the third of three separate services that were held in Floyd's memory, the first two in Minneapolis and North Carolina last week.

The 46-year-old man died two weeks ago while in police custody in Minneapolis. Now, he is being honored in his hometown.

On Tuesday, another crowd of supporters turned up outside the church, thinking that the funeral itself would be a private service. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who chaired the Minneapolis memorial service, is also praising Tuesday's service. Renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather, who paid for these services, is also present.

The ceremony began when the family was led to the sanctuary, where Floyd's coffin was displayed. Floyd's relatives were visibly distressed as Donieta Webb-Thomas, Rhonda McLemore, and the Houston Ensemble made musical selections, who also assisted Pastor Kim Burrell with a performance of "God Will Take Care of You,quot;.

Then there were readings from the Old and New Testaments. The first came from Amos 5: 16-24 and the second from 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18.

A video montage showing protests from around the world was presented, while Dray Tate sang a version of "A Change is Gonna Come,quot; and visual artist Ange Hillz painted a portrait of George Floyd. Thereafter, Ivy McGregor read aloud a list of resolutions honoring Floyd's memory.

What followed next was a series of comments from dignitaries, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"When he took his last breath, the rest of us will now be able to breathe," Turner told the gathered mourners.

Once the funeral is over, Floyd will be buried in a cemetery in Pearland, Texas, along with his mother.

The funeral follows a six-hour public visit on Monday. A long line of mourners paid their last respects to Floyd. Due to COVID-19, people had to wear masks. The church's capacity is 2,000, but only 500 were allowed inside due to restrictions.

Governor Tim Walz ordered a moment of silence at 11 a.m. In honor of Floyd, who lasted 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is accused of having pressed his knee against Floyd's neck during the attempted fatal arrest.

"The world watched in horror as George Floyd was robbed of humanity,quot; Walz said. "We will not wake up one day and cure the disease of systemic racism. We must do everything in our power to unite to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that all Minnesotans (black, indigenous, brown, or white) can be safe and prosper. ”

Visitors say they not only honor Floyd, but express their feelings about his death and his problems with the police just by being here.

“I was part of some of the protests in Minnesota. But today I am here mainly because I want to pay my final respects, "said Minnesotan Julian Johnson." I also want to experience what is happening, because this is not a small situation, a small story, this is huge. I hope that the dynamic can be changed in terms of race relations in this country. "

The show of support overwhelmed Floyd's brother Philonise. He was joined by family members of other African-Americans killed by the police, including Eric Garner's mother and Ahmed Aubrey's family.

A million dollar bond has been set for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with Floyd's death. Derek Chauvin appeared in court via video link from Oak Park Heights Maximum Security Prison. Chauvin and the other three officers charged in the case are due to return to court on June 29.