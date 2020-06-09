Free murderer killed in WA before new trial

The accused murderer Scott Austic is a free man, for now.

Mr. Austic was charged with the stabbing murder of his pregnant lover Stacey Thorn in 2007 in Boddington, south of Perth.

But after 12 years in jail, a second appeal against his conviction was successful last month, and he was released on bail today.

"Now I can focus on waiting for a new trial for a crime I did not commit," he said.

Austic's lawyers say it was stitched by compromised evidence, including a Jim Beam can, a bloody cigarette box, and the alleged murder weapon.

But the state attorney's office argues that he still has a solid case, regardless of whether the evidence was compromised, and he is expected to call more than 70 witnesses.

Until the new trial, Mr. Austic, 45, must meet strict conditions of bail, including the curfew, notification conditions, non-contact with witnesses, and drug and breath tests.