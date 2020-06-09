Frankie Macritchie's mother jailed after a dog killed him to death while on vacation in a camp

Nine-year-old Frankie Macritchie was left alone in a trailer with the 45-kg dog in April last year.

His mother, Tawnee Willis, 31, of Plymouth, admitted negligence and was jailed for two years.

She had been drinking wine and taking drugs with friends in a nearby camper while on vacation at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall.

During the Truro Crown Court sentencing, Judge Simon Carr said leaving the boy alone with the dog was "the height of insanity."

The boy suffered dozens of bite wounds when the "out of control,quot; dog, Winston, attacked him.

Prosecutor Simon Laws, QC, told the court that Winston had previously attacked another boy.

Willis had left his son with the animal and checked on him at 4.30 in the morning, two and a half hours after last seeing him.

"He told police that when he opened the door, he could see a lot of blood on the floor and he could see Frankie lying down," Laws said.

Frankie's Playstation was still on and it is believed that his "innocent behavior may have had something to do with what happened."

The boy was known to play standing up while raising his voice.

Frankie weighed 47 kg, only 2 kg more than the dog, and died of blood loss after suffering 54 injuries.

Willis's friend Sadie Totterdell admitted owning the bulldog "dangerously out of control."

At the time of the attack, Ms. Totterdell fled "in shock,quot; and led Winston through the fields before taking a train with him to Plymouth, where she was later arrested.

She was imprisoned for three years and was prohibited from having a dog for 10 years.

Frankie's grandmother Pauline Elford was also at camp that night.

"When we opened the door, the horrible scene that awaited us was indescribable," he said.