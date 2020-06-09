Franchise trying to make the most of a unique year

The Major League Baseball draft, held on Wednesday and Thursday, is radically different this year:

* Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the eraser was reduced from 40 rounds to five.

* The cancellation of the college and high school baseball seasons means the scouting departments lack valuable performance data this year and were unable to witness how the players handled the pressure of the NCAA Tournament.

* Signature bonus deferrals are effective this year as part of the March 26 agreement between MLB and MLB Players Association. Players will receive $ 100,000 of their signing bonus this year, and then 50% of the remaining amount for the next two years. That could mean teams will lean more toward recruiting less influential college seniors, and it could also mean that high school players will go to college rather than sign with major league teams.

Despite all that, Bill Schmidt, vice president of scouting for the Rockies, says that everything remains the same.

"Every year, shortly after the draft, we start preparing for next year's draft," said Schmidt, who has headed the Rockies' scouting department since 2000. "So we've been seeing a lot of these kids for a long time. " We have studied them for over nine months. But our philosophy remains the same: we will take the best player available. "

The Rockies have six teams in total, including the ninth overall and 35th overall in the Competitive Balance Round A. Both teams will take place on Wednesday, with the remaining four taking place on Thursday.

Schmidt never leans his hand on who the Rockies could select, but said "there is some real force in the college pitching crop,quot; this year.

The following are factors that shape the 2020 Rocky Mountain draft:

The best players on the board

Various simulated drafts have Colorado select University of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad with the ninth overall pick. Reid Detmers, a left-handed pitcher from Louisville, is also a great possibility, as is Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock, if he's still on the board.

A remote first-round pick would be North Carolina state wide receiver Patrick Bailey.

Equipment needs

The Rockies' farming system is currently ranked low by most observers. In fact, Baseball America ranks the Rockies 29th out of 30 teams. One major reason for that is that the Rockies have graduated several players from minor to major in recent years, including left-hander Kyle Freeland, right-hander Peter Lambert, infielder Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson, and Brendan Rodgers, and outfielder Sam Hilliard.

The Rockies, as always, will stock up on pitching, but they could also use this year's draft to stock their shelves with outfielders for the future.

Trends

Colorado's top pick has been a high school player for eight of Schmidt's 19 years at the helm, but last year the Rockies didn't pick a high school player until round 31. The Rockies have made 11 picks on the first day. since 2016 and have used each pick on a pitcher, first base or third base.

Recent Top Picks

2019: 1B Michael Toglia (23rd overall), UCLA. I spent 2019 in the Boise short season.

2018: LHP Ryan Rolison (22nd), Ole Miss. The 2019 season ended at High-A Lancaster.

2017: INF Ryan Vilade (48), Stillwater (Okla.) High School. I spent the 2019 season at High-A Lancaster. It is becoming the garden.

2016: RHP Riley Pint (4th.), Overland Park (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The 2019 season ended at Low-A Asheville.

2015: INF Brendan Rodgers (3rd), Lake Mary (Florida) High School. He debuted in the Major Leagues in 2019, but underwent shoulder surgery that ended the season.

Eraser information

Hour: 5 pm. Wednesday

television: MLB Network and ESPN

Transmission: MLB.com

Selections: 1-37 (Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A)

Rockies elections: Ninth (first round); 35 (Competitive Balance Round A), 46 (second round); 81 (third round); 110 (fourth round); 140 (fifth round).