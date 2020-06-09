France's aerospace industry to receive $ 17 billion in government support

The French government announced a massive financial support program for its flagship aviation industry on Tuesday as global travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic reduce passenger flights and new aircraft orders, putting tens of thousands of aircraft at risk. jobs
The € 15 billion (almost $ 17 billion) package, which includes some previously announced measures, includes aid for Air France, Airbus and major French parts suppliers through direct government investments, subsidies, loans and guarantees of loans. It also includes a special fund jointly funded by the government, Airbus and other large manufacturers to support small suppliers.
In return for the support, companies will be required to invest more in low-emission aircraft, powered by electricity, hydrogen and other means, as the government seizes the opportunity to make the French aviation industry the "cleanest in the world." world,quot;.
"We are declaring a state of emergency to save our aviation industry and allow it to be more competitive," said Bruno Le Maire, finance minister, at a press conference with French defense and environment ministers. He said the plan would allow France to set new global standards for low-carbon aircraft, with € 1.5 billion allocated over the next three years to research and development to develop a carbon-neutral aircraft by 2035.
The aviation sector is one of the largest employers in France, providing 300,000 direct and indirect jobs in manufacturing, research and development. A third of them would have been eliminated if the government did not intervene, LeMaire said, adding that preserving jobs was the top priority.
Air France and Airbus have announced that they are examining job cuts as The airlines operate at a small fraction of their normal capacity and crater aircraft orders. The money would come without rules prohibiting layoffs, but LeMaire asked companies receiving aid not to resort to job cuts.
France has spent hundreds of billions of euros on paid leave programs aimed at preventing mass unemployment. The measures announced Tuesday would allow employers to take advantage of government-paid leave plans, and will add to a € 18 billion support package for the battered tourism industry and € 8 billion in aid to Renault and other manufacturers. French in the automotive sector.
Under the plan announced Tuesday, France's public investment bank Bpifrance will make a total of around € 500 million in loans to Airbus; Safran, manufacturer of jet engines and other components; Dassault Aviation, a manufacturer of military and commercial aircraft; and Thales, which manufactures aerospace electrical systems.
In addition, France's defense and interior departments will accelerate orders for Airbus aircraft worth 600 million euros.
The plan also requires the French army to double its spending to around € 100 million in small and medium-sized companies developing light surveillance aircraft and drones to ensure the preservation of thousands of additional jobs for three years.