France's aerospace industry to receive $ 17 billion in government support

The French government announced a massive financial support program for its flagship aviation industry on Tuesday as global travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic reduce passenger flights and new aircraft orders, putting tens of thousands of aircraft at risk. jobs

The € 15 billion (almost $ 17 billion) package, which includes some previously announced measures, includes aid for Air France, Airbus and major French parts suppliers through direct government investments, subsidies, loans and guarantees of loans. It also includes a special fund jointly funded by the government, Airbus and other large manufacturers to support small suppliers.

In return for the support, companies will be required to invest more in low-emission aircraft, powered by electricity, hydrogen and other means, as the government seizes the opportunity to make the French aviation industry the "cleanest in the world." world,quot;.

"We are declaring a state of emergency to save our aviation industry and allow it to be more competitive," said Bruno Le Maire, finance minister, at a press conference with French defense and environment ministers. He said the plan would allow France to set new global standards for low-carbon aircraft, with € 1.5 billion allocated over the next three years to research and development to develop a carbon-neutral aircraft by 2035.