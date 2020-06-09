Four teens charged after allegedly speeding up in Landrover stolen by South Brisbane

Four children have been charged after allegedly speeding in a car stolen from South Brisbane yesterday.

The Landrover Discovery was allegedly stolen from an Auchenflower property on Monday.

PolAir tracked the car when it allegedly passed Inala and went down Logan Highway in Larapinta just after 2 p.m.

Police say the car was being dangerously driven and went through several red lights.

The car was seen entering the parking lot of a shopping center in Toowong just after 4 p.m. and the Queensland Police Dog Squad was called.

Two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy allegedly attempted to flee, but were caught after a short chase.

All four teens have now been charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle, theft, and committing an actionable crime.