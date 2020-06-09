Floyd's coffin arrives at Houston church for public viewing – Up News Info

George Floyd's body arrived at a church Monday in Houston for a final public memorial for the man whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world and calls for police reform in the United States.

Her body arrived in a gold-colored coffin that was escorted to The Fountain of Praise church by Houston police. A six-hour visit open to the public was scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

Before the coffin arrived, workers outside the church assembled a large flower arrangement with heart-shaped white roses on one side and the initials "BLM,quot; for Black Lives Matter created from blue roses and placed on the back. upper heart. The other side of the flower arrangement was made up of red roses and seemed to be shaped like a raised fist.

Sufferers should wear a mask and gloves to comply with the coronavirus-related guidelines.

Floyd's funeral will be Tuesday, followed by a burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the suburbs of Pearland, where he will be buried alongside his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

George Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. Her death has inspired international protests and has drawn attention to the treatment of African Americans by the police and the criminal justice system.

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with Floyd's family and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral service. A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.

Biden hopes to extend his condolences to the family, said the aide, who discussed Biden's plans on condition of anonymity.

The previous memorials took place in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born. At the Minneapolis tribute Thursday, attendees were silent for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the time prosecutors say Floyd was pinned under the officer's knee.

Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward and was a well-known former high school soccer player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw. He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to find work and a new beginning. Her face now appears on a mural in her old neighborhood, and her name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.