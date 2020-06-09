Floyd Mayweather teases Conor McGregor for retiring before they could have a rematch!

After Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the UFC, his former opponent, Floyd Mayweather, turned to social media to drag him down. The latter taunted McGregor for giving up his career before they could meet again, despite previously claiming that in a second match, he would definitely win.

Now, Mayweather told him that if he ever decides to return to the sport, he will be waiting for him in the boxing ring to 'punish him'. again!

It all started with Conor posting a photo of a big chocolate cake from his kids that said "Happy Retirement Daddy,quot;.

The publication marked the third time in the past four years that Conor retired.

As mentioned earlier, his former opponent in the ring wasted no time in casting some shadow on him.

Floyd antagonized him by pointing out that he did not remain a professional wrestler long enough for the two to face each other once and take revenge.

He wrote: ‘If I'm not mistaken, didn't you tell Mike Tyson that you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you're giving up! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you ever decide to come back, I'll be waiting to punish you again. "

It seems like a lot of his fans agreed since the post got over 40,000 likes in less than a day!

As you may recall, Mayweather came out of retirement in 2017 to fight McGregor in what turned out to be the most publicized and profitable fights in the history of the sport!

Also, although Conor lost due to a technical blow at the time, he seemed to hint that he was ready for a rematch less than a month ago!

‘It was a great contest, I just saw it! The first rounds are all mine, and even the later rounds when the legs were gone, I still got over it. I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, for which I was grateful. None more than Mike (Tyson). Excited for Part 2, "he tweeted in May.



