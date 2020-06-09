Five streets of New York City will be painted and renamed in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement

As many protests continue to occur across the country, local officials have taken the necessary steps to let residents know they support the Black Lives Matter movement. Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio He recently announced his efforts.

According to the New York Daily News, during a press conference, de Blasio announced that the city will paint streets and name intersections in the city's five boroughs.

De Blasio said: "It is time to do something that officially represents this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, Black Lives Matter, the idea that so much American history has erroneously given up but must now be affirmed."

The streets will be renamed and the words "Black Lives Matter,quot; will be painted on the streets. One location will be near City Hall, and the other four locations will be determined.

de Blasio acknowledged the idea came up on Sunday after a meeting with activists.

Manhattan County President Gale Brewer spoke to the New York Post, and said he proposed the idea to Mayor de Blasio, to paint the road in front of the municipal complex at 1 Center St. with the words "Black Lives Matter."

She said: “We actually have the paint and we have people ready to paint. I called the mayor's office and said we'd like to do it. I said, "I got paint, artists, architects, volunteers, I even got a picture of what it looks like."

Last week, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser painted and renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza as a street leading to the White House. Many other cities in the country have been recreating their own versions to honor the movement.