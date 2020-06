– Residents escaped a fire that swept through a Boyle Heights home early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Folston Street. Los Angeles firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house completely wrapped up.

It took more than three dozen Los Angeles firefighters about 20 minutes to control the flames.

Firefighters searched the house and found no one inside.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if the house was completely destroyed.