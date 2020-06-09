Filmfare Recommends: The best Akshay Kumar action movies of the last decade.

Akshay Kumar has always been called the king of action. He is a trained martial artist and therefore his kicks and punches seem genuine. And he's a rare actor who still does his own stunts, even after so many years. Lately, his action has become more elegant. But whatever he does, be it the massive fight scenes where he's battling 20 men or the stylized scenes involving a fraction of a second of time – his fans keep asking for more. We recommend six of his best action-oriented movies of the past decade for your viewing pleasure during this block. Enjoy!

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar

It is a new official version of the 2006 Telugu movie Vikramarkudu. Akshay Kumar plays a dual role: that of a petty scammer, Shiva, and his policeman, the brave and honest Vikram Rathore. The policeman is seriously injured and his colleagues transfer him to Mumbai for treatment. There, they bump into Shiva and use him to placate Vikram's daughter, Chinki, who looks like him. Vikram dies saving Shiva and his daughter from the thugs who had come to kill him and were attacking Shiva thinking he was Vikram. When Shiva finds out the truth about the officer, he promises to return to the village where Vikram was posted and fix things. Sonakshi stars as Paro, Shiva's love interest, in the film. At first, she hates him for being a scammer, but when she sees he's using his wits for a good cause, she also joins the fight. Her chemistry with Akshay was one of the film's talking points. The scenes in which Akshay is Vikram, especially the scene in which he comes and saves the life of Shiva and his daughter, is truly amazing.

Vacation: A Soldier is Never Out of Order (2014)



Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sumeet Raghavan, Freddy Daruwala, and Govinda

It is a remake of the Tamil movie Thuppakki (2012). Virat Bakshi (Akshay Kumar) is a captain in DIA, a secret branch of the army. He comes to Mumbai on vacation and his parents want him to get married. He meets Saiba Thapar (Sonakshi Sinha) at his insistence and rejects them at first, but then quickly falls in love with her. Her marriage plans skyrocket to hell when she learns of a terrorist plot to attack Mumbai through the sleeper cells. Activate your own team in the city and try to counter the terrorists' plans. Saiba becomes your emotional anchor in the midst of all this. A cat-and-mouse game occurs between him and Shadab Ali Farooqui (Freddy Daruwala), which ends with Virat ending Shadab's agents once and for all. The film was admired for its stylized action. The climactic scene where Akshay disarms Freddy Daruwala and his thugs is only worth the price of the ticket.

Baby (2015)

Director: Neeraj Pandey.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, and Taapsee Pannu

The story revolves around a secret anti-terror group established by the government on an experimental basis. It has unlimited funds and resources and is made up of staunch officers who are extremely patriotic. This black ops group conducts off-book operations both in India and abroad, but was created as a five-year trial, hence the name Baby. Akshay looks great as an army guy. He's not wearing uniform in the movie, but even on civvies, you visualize him wearing one. The director has envisioned it as a cool and cool killing machine, and Akshay looks good. Neeraj has not resorted to melodrama or meaty dialogue to convey the point. It is mainly taken in real locations. And the avant-garde action takes place in places like Istanbul, Kathmandu and the Persian Gulf. Don't expect flying cars here, the action is perfectly choreographed and feels real.

Brothers (2015)

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernández

It is a remake of the Hollywood Warrior hit (2011) and faithfully follows the plot points of the original. Brothers is India's first attempt at a mixed martial arts film. And his MMA segments in the f are his strength. He also has an emotional core, according to the theme of the film, which is about two brothers who are competing for first prize in an MMA competition. And director Malhotra has also added a tadka of national pride in the sense that you feel proud when Indian fighters start to climb the rankings. Both Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra have come a long way. We have scenes where they are shown training diligently. Akshay, in particular, trains more like a true MMA fighter. And his fight scenes, whether with other opponents or the climactic showdown with each other, seem really genuine.

Gabbar is back (2015)

Director: Krish

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Suman Talwar, Sunil Grover, Jaideep Ahlawat

The film is based on the 2003 Tamil hit Ramanaa directed by AR Murugadoss. The main government officials are kidnapped, but all of them are mysteriously released later, except for the most corrupt among them, who is assassinated. Soon this type of vigilance becomes a pattern. These kidnappings are revealed to have been planned by a former university professor Aditya Singh Rajput (Akshay Kumar). He has been a favorite of his students and uses the connections of his former students to discover who is the most corrupt government official in different government departments and then sets out to give them a taste of vigilante justice. In a backstory, we learn that Aditya's pregnant wife, Sunaina (Kareena Kapoor Khan) died when her colony's buildings collapsed due to poor construction. Aditya had collected evidence of the faulty construction, but the builder-politician nexus interrupted his findings. It was then that he decided to dedicate his life to bringing harsh justice to society and getting rid of its bad elements. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who wanted to branch out in a different direction than her great musicals.

Kesari (2019)

Director: Anurag Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Kesari recounts the famous Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. 21 soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment stood in the way of 10,000 Afghan soldiers and were not allowed to conquer the Saragarhi fort until night. The Afghans' original plan was to capture the nearby forts, Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan on the same day as well. The sacrifice of the 21 Sikhs with a lion's heart set the keys in motion. Akshay Kumar, who played Havaldar Ishar Singh, was the soul of the film. His bearing, his manners made him a professional soldier of that time. The way he gathers the morale of his fellow soldiers and leads from the front was an example of true heroism. The film was not jingoistic. And he discovered that the soldiers were willing to lay down their lives for their homeland and not for any loyalty to the British. The action scenes became more gruesome as the body count increased, director Anurag Singh did not spare us the true horrors of war. You can't help but salute the bravery of the 21 soldiers who gave their all for a cause. The climactic scene where Akshay Kumar goes completely insane and perhaps kills a hundred enemies on his own is something to be reckoned with.