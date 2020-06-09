Film Mode Entertainment Increases Cannes Sales List With Horror "Broil" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of this month's Cannes Virtual March, Clay Epstein & # 39; s Film Mode Entertainment has joined their sales roster and will host market premieres of two titles.

New to the board is the horror thriller photo Roast, starring Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy), Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry maguire), Avery Konrad (Sacred Lies) and Lochlyn Munro (Scary Movie) Pic follows a defiant teenage girl who is approaching her 18th birthday and is sent to live with her wealthy and highly controlling grandfather after she is involved in a violent incident at her school. Isolated in her opulent mansion, her suspicions about her strange family grow rapidly and she begins to question the source of her family's immense wealth and power.

Related story Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen Main cast of & # 39; As sick as they made us & # 39 ;, Mayim Bialik's directorial debut – AFM

Edward Drake directed and Corey Large produced. Film Mode has acquired worldwide rights outside of North America, where Well Go USA will distribute.

The company will also host the market debut screening of the action fantasy film. Arthur and Merlin: Knights of Camelot. The movie stars Richard Short (Mary kills people), Stella Stoker (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation), Tim Fellingham (Final Destination 5) and Richard Brake (game of Thrones) in the story of a weary King Arthur who must meet the old wizard Merlin, his most loyal Knights of the Round Table, and fight to regain his throne.

Giles Alderson directed and producers include Jeet Thakrar and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar. Epstein was also an executive producer with Elizabeth Williams. The movie mode has worldwide rights, except in the UK, where Signature Entertainment will be released.

"We are delighted to embrace Cannes by releasing highly anticipated films featuring a very valuable brand such as Arthur and Merlin: Knights of Camelot that we are proud to have partnered with Signature Films, "said Epstein.

The Cannes Marche virtual edition will run June 22-26 and features digital screenings as well as a variety of industry-focused events.