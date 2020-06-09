FCC failed to monitor Chinese telecommunications for nearly 20 years: Senate report

The Federal Communications Commission and other US agencies have not adequately supervised Chinese telecommunications companies operating in the United States, according to a bipartisan Senate report released today.

After a yearlong investigation, the staff report of the United States Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations "found that the FCC and the,quot; Telecommunications Team, "an informal group of officials from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Defense, have failed to monitor these three Chinese government-owned operators, "said a joint announcement by Republican and Democratic leaders of the subcommittee. The three operators referred to by the subcommittee are China Telecom Americas (CTA), China Unicom Americas (CUA) and ComNet USA. The companies "operated in the United States for nearly 20 years with little or no federal government oversight," the senators' announcement said.

"The Chinese government is dedicated to economic and cyber espionage efforts against the United States and may use telecommunications operators operating in the United States to promote these efforts," the report said.

The report comes two months after the FCC stepped up its scrutiny of Chinese government-controlled telecommunications companies. The FCC issued orders to China Telecom, China Unicom, ComNet and ComNet owner Pacific Networks, and ordered them "to explain why the Commission should not begin the process of revoking its authorizations from national and international sections allowing them to operate in the United States,quot;. But the FCC and other agencies had previously failed to exercise adequate oversight of these companies, according to the Senate report.

The lack of oversight described in the report occurred during the Republican and Democratic administrations. "An FCC spokesman said the commission looks forward to reviewing the Senate report," according to a Reuters article published today.

China Telecom faced little review from the United States

Team Telecom, the informal grouping of the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense, assesses national security and law enforcement concerns about telecommunications operators and makes recommendations to the FCC.

A section of the China Telecom report says the company "is ultimately owned by the Chinese government,quot; and has operated in the United States for nearly 20 years. The company's "US operations provide opportunities for China to engage in economic espionage against the United States," the report said.

When China Telecom applied for authorization to operate in the United States in 2001, Team Telecom did not object, and the FCC "streamlined the application and approved it two weeks after accepting it for submission." The original authorization "limited the CTA to the provision of international services between the United States and international points, other than China," but the FCC soon approved another "authorization to serve as a service provider between the United States and China." .

After those two clearances, "Team Telecom did not interact with CTA between 2002 and 2007," and "the documents suggest that Team Telecom may not have understood that, prior to 2007, CTA provided services between the United States and China," the Senate. report said.

CTA notified the FCC of a change in ownership in July 2007, although this "change had no impact on CTA's ultimate ownership,quot; by the Chinese government, according to the report. The restructuring triggered a new FCC review, in which CTA told the agency that "its clients were divided between business clients and other telecommunications operators across the United States." CTA also "provided Team Telecom with a list of its top three executives, all of whom were Chinese citizens."

"Team Telecom determined that the security measures were warranted,quot; and "the parties negotiated a three-page security agreement,quot; that, among other things, was intended to "prevent unauthorized access or disclosure of the content of communications or records Americans. "

But the United States government barely followed up with CTA after that deal. "Team Telecom's oversight of CTA since 2007 has consisted of two site visits and intermittent email communication," the Senate report said.

"When asked to explain the lack of oversight during this period, even though the security agreement was in effect, Team Telecom officials pointed to the security agreement, noting that because it was written extensively, they demonstrated that the Compliance was straightforward, "the report said.

The hands-free approach ends

Team Telecom finally began "substantive CTA oversight,quot; in 2017, in part with a site visit that "identified concerns regarding CTA's storage of US customer data." The report also said there were "allegations of China Telecom's communications data hijacking until 2010," but "Team Telecom did not question CTA about these reports until January 2019."

CTA denied the allegations and "Team Telecom appears to have relied on CTA's written representations regarding the alleged incidents. Team Telecom did not provide any records or explanations that it conducted additional interviews, requested or reviewed additional documentation, or questioned CTA's claims," the Senate report said.

The non-intervention approach changed in April 2020, when Team Telecom "recommended that the FCC revoke and terminate CTA Section 214 authorizations due to,quot; substantial and unacceptable "national security risks." Team Telecom "warned that CTA facility-based authorizations allow it to request interconnections with US operators,quot; and that CTA "has already established relationships with major US operators, including Verizon, CenturyLink and AT,amp;T."

"Neither Verizon, AT,amp;T, or CenturyLink have any mitigation or other network security-focused agreement with CTA or its parent company," although these US operators "maintain company-wide cybersecurity defenses that apply to all traffic. external, "said the Senate report.

The report says "CTA is not trustworthy," arguing that the company's "late response,quot; to requests for documents and information in April 2018 "questioned CTA's willingness to comply with the security agreement." Team Telecom also found that "CTA had breached the security agreement by failing to implement a formal written information security policy prior to December 1, 2018."

China Telecom denies "purely hypothetical risks,quot;

The FCC is still considering Team Telecom's recommendation to revoke CTA's authorizations. CTA disputed the allegations in an FCC filing yesterday, saying that the "FCC investigation,quot; unfairly and improperly places the burden on the CTA to demonstrate that it is negative regarding unspecified national security concerns about & # 39; exploitation & # 39; and & # 39; influence & # 39; from the Chinese government. These vague terms are left undefined in the Order or, to CTA's knowledge, in any part of the FCC's rules or decisions. "CTA's redacted filing says the company,quot; serves many American customers "and employs,quot; many US citizens and permanent residents. "

"(E) see, if the commission were to credit the purely hypothetical risks suggested by the (Team Telecom) recommendation, none of which actually occurred, the commission would have to consider whether a remedy exists prior to the revocation that would exclude these risks while they preserve the services used by thousands of CTA customers. Team Telecom's summary refusal to even consider possible mitigation measures is unwarranted, "China Telecom wrote.

CTA also wrote that "the Communications Act and Commission precedent allow revocation of CTA authorizations only if there is clear and convincing evidence of atrocious misconduct by CTA."