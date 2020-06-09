Fauci criticizes China's lack of transparency regarding coronavirus transmission

Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the early outbreak of coronavirus in China in a new interview, criticizing the country's lack of transparency at the time.

The infectious disease expert said China maintained for weeks that there was no human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 when that was exactly what was happening.

Chinese authorities who did not allow scientists to speak freely did "poor service," Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a key member of the White House coronavirus task force and one of the most trusted voices on the COVID-19 news. Fauci has regularly addressed the most pressing concerns regarding the new coronavirus pandemic, offering many updates on the government's response to the health crisis. Fauci delivered the first good news about remdesivir, the only drug approved for emergency use, and has provided timely updates on ongoing vaccination efforts and other drugs.

It was also Fauci who delivered the bad news about the virus, saying that COVID-19 is unlikely to be eradicated and that the vaccines could provide limited immunity that will not last more than a year. He warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine without scientific evidence to back it up, spoke about opening up the economy, and even addressed recent protests against police brutality and its possible effect on the spread of the virus. Fauci also addressed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus originating from a laboratory in China, noting that there is no scientific evidence to support those claims. But the expert has just criticized the country where it all started more than six months ago for not being transparent in the first days of the outbreak.

"I think the Chinese authorities that did not allow scientists to speak as openly and transparently as they really could do a poor service," Fauci said during an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis, by Newsweek.

"At the beginning of the outbreak, they claimed this was just an animal-to-human transmission," he said. "And there really wasn't a person-to-person transmission at all. And they held that line for a few weeks. And then it became very clear when the scientists were able to talk about it, that there was, in fact, person-to-person transmission."

"Yes, it is another example of the unfortunate situation of lack of transparency from the beginning," added the doctor.

China saw much criticism for the way it handled the COVID-19 crisis from the start, delaying vital revelations such as the fact that the virus can spread among humans. As a result, China may have wasted precious time from the start. China implemented severe restrictions once it realized the severity of the situation, but the virus had already spread to other regions.

In the following months, China's COVID-19 statistics were questioned, as they rarely matched the figures elsewhere. The outbreaks that developed in Europe and the US USA They appeared to be more devastating, claiming tens of thousands of lives. China had to check its COVID-19 death toll once. More recently, the country said it tested 10 million people in Wuhan in less than three weeks, which is a huge achievement for any administration. But China said it only discovered about 300 asymptomatic patients, none of whom were contagious, and that they were not counted in official statistics.

Before that, China began to change the history of the virus's origin, saying the pandemic had not started in a laboratory, as claimed by some Western officials and conspiracy theorists. However, China also said that the virus did not start spreading in the Wuhan market, without specifying where it could have come from. China has never shared the identity of the COVID-19 patient with the world.

In other words, there are many reasons to question China's transparency when it comes to information about the coronavirus. And Fauci's position on this is not surprising.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Donald Trump talks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Image Source: Alex Brandon / AP / Shutterstock