Fantasia Digital Edition will open with Neil Marshall's "The Reckoning" – Up News Info

The next virtual edition of Fantasia, which runs from August 20 to September 2, will begin with the first taste of Neil Marshall's horror. The reckoning. Set in 1665 in the context of the Great Plague, Charlotte Kirk leads the cast of the film about the witch hunts that followed the crisis.
The festival has revealed a total of eight world premieres along with films from the SXSW and Tribeca lineups that have yet to be shown to the public. Also debuting: Chino Moya UndergodsThomas Robert Lee The curse of Audrey EarnshawSidharth Srinivasan’s Kriya, From Mauro Iván Ojeda The home of the gravediggerand Anthony Scott Burns Come true. Scroll down to see the full list.
However, bad luck for international Fantasia fans as online screenings, which will be held through Festival Scope and Shift72's virtual screening platform, will only be accessible to those based in Canada.
The pandemic forced the 24th edition of Fantasia away from its normal physical event, and organizers made the decision to move everything online, including panels and workshops.
Marshall opens Fantasia for the second time after his feature film The descent It raised the curtain on its 2005 edition.
The festival will announce its full lineup in early August.
Here is the list of first wave titles:
#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM
Dir. Lloyd Kaufman
United States
World Premiere
CHANGE OF 12 HOURS
Dir. Brea Grant
United States
International premiere
A SUIT FOR NICOLAS
Dir. Eduardo Rivero
Mexico
Canadian premiere
COME REALITY
Dir. Anthony Scott Burns
Canada
World Premiere
THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW
Dir. Thomas Robert Lee
Canada
World Premiere
BARRY FRIED
Dir. Ryan Kruger
South Africa
Canadian premiere
KRIYA
Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan
India / UK
World Premiere
FILM LABYRINTH
Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi
Japan
Canadian premiere
LAPSIS
Dir. Noah Hutton
United States
International premiere
LUCK
Dir. Natasha Kermani
United States
International premiere
THE OLD MAN'S FILM
Dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Estonia
North American premiere
RECOGNITION
Dir. Neil Marshall
United Kingdom
Special screening
SLEEP (Schlaf)
Dir. Michael Venus
Germany
North American premiere
SPECIAL ACTORS
Dir. Shinichiro Ueda
Japan
Canadian premiere
THE BARBARA OF TEZUKA
Dir. Macoto Tezuka
Japan
North American premiere
MOVEMENT TIME
Dir. Sabrina Mertens
Germany
North American premiere
TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY
Dir. Henrik Von Sydow
Sweden
World Premiere
UNDERGODS
Dir. Chino Moya
United Kingdom / Belgium / Estonia / Serbia / Sweden
World Premiere
THE HOUSE OF ENGAGEMENT (The Funeral Home)
Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda
Argentina
World Premiere
UNEARTH
Dirs John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies
United States
World Premiere
TASTY
Dir. Lars Damoiseaux
Belgium
Quebec premiere