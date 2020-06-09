Fantasia Digital Edition will open with Neil Marshall's "The Reckoning" – Up News Info

The next virtual edition of Fantasia, which runs from August 20 to September 2, will begin with the first taste of Neil Marshall's horror. The reckoning. Set in 1665 in the context of the Great Plague, Charlotte Kirk leads the cast of the film about the witch hunts that followed the crisis.

The festival has revealed a total of eight world premieres along with films from the SXSW and Tribeca lineups that have yet to be shown to the public. Also debuting: Chino Moya UndergodsThomas Robert Lee The curse of Audrey EarnshawSidharth Srinivasan’s Kriya, From Mauro Iván Ojeda The home of the gravediggerand Anthony Scott Burns Come true. Scroll down to see the full list.

However, bad luck for international Fantasia fans as online screenings, which will be held through Festival Scope and Shift72's virtual screening platform, will only be accessible to those based in Canada.

The pandemic forced the 24th edition of Fantasia away from its normal physical event, and organizers made the decision to move everything online, including panels and workshops.

Marshall opens Fantasia for the second time after his feature film The descent It raised the curtain on its 2005 edition.

The festival will announce its full lineup in early August.

Here is the list of first wave titles:

#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM

Dir. Lloyd Kaufman

United States

World Premiere

CHANGE OF 12 HOURS

Dir. Brea Grant

United States

International premiere

A SUIT FOR NICOLAS

Dir. Eduardo Rivero

Mexico

Canadian premiere

COME REALITY

Dir. Anthony Scott Burns

Canada

World Premiere

THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW

Dir. Thomas Robert Lee

Canada

World Premiere

BARRY FRIED

Dir. Ryan Kruger

South Africa

Canadian premiere

KRIYA

Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan

India / UK

World Premiere

FILM LABYRINTH

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi

Japan

Canadian premiere

LAPSIS

Dir. Noah Hutton

United States

International premiere

LUCK

Dir. Natasha Kermani

United States

International premiere

THE OLD MAN'S FILM

Dir. Oskar Lehemaa

Estonia

North American premiere

RECOGNITION

Dir. Neil Marshall

United Kingdom

Special screening

SLEEP (Schlaf)

Dir. Michael Venus

Germany

North American premiere

SPECIAL ACTORS

Dir. Shinichiro Ueda

Japan

Canadian premiere

THE BARBARA OF TEZUKA

Dir. Macoto Tezuka

Japan

North American premiere

MOVEMENT TIME

Dir. Sabrina Mertens

Germany

North American premiere

TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY

Dir. Henrik Von Sydow

Sweden

World Premiere

UNDERGODS

Dir. Chino Moya

United Kingdom / Belgium / Estonia / Serbia / Sweden

World Premiere

THE HOUSE OF ENGAGEMENT (The Funeral Home)

Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda

Argentina

World Premiere

UNEARTH

Dirs John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies

United States

World Premiere

TASTY

Dir. Lars Damoiseaux

Belgium

Quebec premiere