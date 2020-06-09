Fans Believe Kim Kardashian Was Behind Kanye's Change In Political Thoughts

Kanye West has always been at the center of political controversy in one form or another. For example, shortly after Donald Trump entered the White House, Kanye came out to say he was a follower, leading him to hot water among his contemporaries and in the entertainment media.

Earlier this year, Kanye was also seen in the midst of the Black Lives Matter protesters, leaving some people, only those who cannot understand the idea that a Trump supporter is not racist, confused about what the controversial rapper.

A source who spoke to Page Six recently said that Kim Kardashian played a crucial role in Kanye's decision to act for the betterment of his community. Of course, Kim Kardashian has been very active in the area of ​​criminal justice reform in recent years.

Insiders have stated that Kim convinced Kanye that it was the right thing for him. Last week, West left a $ 2 million donation to Black Lives Matter organizations, marched with protesters in Chicago, and also created a college fund for George Floyd's daughter Gianna.

However, a representative who spoke to Page Six had a completely different story. The representative explained that it was Kanye's decision to make donations to Black Lives Matter and also to participate in the peaceful protests in his hometown.

Another source who spoke to the outlet said that the murder of George Floyd really bothered Kanye, like many other Americans. He has always been an advocate for blacks, and has always been committed, the source said.

The informant went on to say that people often mistake their support for the president as a commitment to his politics and ideology.

But it is not about politics, says the source. Kanye has touched on this idea before, even when he said that for years, rappers talked about Donald Trump in his songs, especially for the president's display of wealth and success.

West hinted that it was hypocritical that the rap community suddenly hated him once he got into politics. Trump, who started working on the New York real estate scene, later started building casinos in Las Vegas.



